Bruins Place Two Forwards On Waivers, Defenseman to Report to Providence Training Camp

The Boston Bruins have made another round of cuts to their training camp roster.

The organization has announced that defenseman Ty Gallagher will report to Providence Bruins Training Camp.

Gallagher, a 2021 seventh-round Bruins draft pick, skated in 43 regular-season games for Providence in 2025-26 where he tallied seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points as well as a plus-6 rating.

Additionally, Boston placed forwards Lukas Reichel and Alex Steeves on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

Reichel has been with the Bruins since he was traded by Vancouver on March 6.

He played in 10 games last season and recorded one goal and two assists for three points and a plus-2 rating.

Reichel signed a contract extension on May 14 for $950,000.

Steeves signed with the Bruins as a free agent on July 1, 2025.

Last season, he appeared in 43 games and notched nine goals and seven assists for 16 points and posted a plus-6 rating.

The moves are just a few of multiple the Bruins have made since the start of training camp.

Boston has told Wyatt Bongiovanni, Luke Cavallin, Loke Johansson, Max Lundgren, Navrin Mutter, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Kalle Vaisanen and Max Wanner to report to Providence training camp, has assigned Simon Zajicek to Providence, and placed Max Guenette, Brendan Gaunce, Brian Halonen, Jordan Harris, Jiri Patera, and Billy Sweezey on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Providence.

2026 Boston Bruins Training Camp Roster:

Forwards: Joey Abate, Attilio Biasca, Wyatt Bongiovanni, Riley Duran, Mikey Eyssimont, Brendan Gaunce, Morgan Geekie, James Hagens, Brian Halonen, Ivan Ivan, Tanner Jeannot, Mark Kastelic, Marat Khusnutdinov, Sean Kuraly, Elias Lindholm, Dans Locmelis, Fraser Minten, Casey Mittelstadt, Navrin Mutter, David Pastrnak, JJ Peterka, Matt Poitras, Lukas Reichel, Jake Schmaltz, Alex Steeves, Kalle Vaisanen, and Pavel Zacha.

Defensemen: Jonathan Aspirot, Will Borgen, Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, Ty Gallagher, Jordan Harris, Loke Johansson, Henri Jokiharju, Hampus Lindholm, Mason Lohrei, Charlie McAvoy, Tobie Paquette-Bisson, Billy Sweezey, Max Guenette, Max Wanner, and Nikita Zadorov.

Goalies: Michael DiPietro, Luke Cavallin, Max Lundgren, Jiri Patera, Jeremy Swayman, Simon Zajicek.

*Roster Transactions Since Training Camp

2026 Boston Bruins Training Camp Roster Moves:

Report to Providence Camp:

F Wyatt Bongiovanni

G Luke Cavallin

D Loke Johansson

G Max Lundgren

F Navrin Mutter

D Tobie Paquette-Bisson

F Kalle Vaisanen

D Max Wanner

F Joey Abate

D Ty Gallagher

Placed on Waivers:

D Max Guenette

F Brendan Gaunce

F Brian Halonen

D Jordan Harris

G Jiri Patera

D Billy Sweezey

F Lukas Reichel

F Alex Steeves

Assigned to Providence:

G Simon Zajicek

F Attilio Biasca

F Ivan Ivan

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