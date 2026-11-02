Boston Bruins Unveil Hometown Remix Uniforms, Jersey Schedule

The Boston Bruins have unveiled their Hometown Remix uniforms for the 2026-27 season.

The special edition uniforms were made in partnership with Fanatics for all 32 teams and highlight the culture of each community.

The Bruins’ jerseys are brown with gold accents and have the team name across the front.

It also features two patches on the shoulders that resemble Ivy League logos.

The wait is over.



Introducing the fabric of Boston: The Varsity Sweater. pic.twitter.com/dLv1X6SI9W — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 2, 2026

According to the press release, the jerseys are the first all-brown uniforms since 1924 and are supposed to honor the college hockey landscape in Boston.

“College hockey is a big part of Boston’s identity, and the tradition and success of the programs in our city have helped make this one of the best hockey communities in the world,” said Boston Bruins President Cam Neely in the official press release. “The Varsity Sweater is a great way to recognize that history while bringing back elements of the Bruins’ original look. It’s a unique jersey that celebrates both our team’s history and the strong connection between the Bruins and Boston’s hockey community.”

The spark notes on the Varsity Sweater. pic.twitter.com/qRXJHSKxoe — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 2, 2026

The special uniforms will make their debut on Nov. 12 during the Bruins’ home game against the Montreal Canadiens and will be worn a total of 12 times this season.

The other games Boston will wear the jerseys for include Nov. 14 vs. the Minnesota Wild, Nov. 27 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dec. 5 vs. the Detroit Red Wings, Dec. 12 vs. the New Jersey Devils, Dec. 22 at the New York Islanders, Jan. 6 at Montreal, Jan. 9 at Detroit, Jan. 12 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, Jan. 30 vs. Toronto, Feb. 15 vs. the Anaheim Ducks, and March 6 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins.

2026-27 Boston Bruins Hometown Remix Jersey Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 12: Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Nov. 14: Minnesota Wild at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Friday, Nov. 27: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 1:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Dec. 5: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 1:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Dec. 12: New Jersey Devils at Boston Bruins, 1:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Tuesday, Dec. 22: Boston Bruins at New York Islanders, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 9: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Tuesday, Jan. 12: Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Jan. 30: Toronto Maple Leafs at Boston Bruins, 7:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Monday, Feb. 15: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins, 2:00 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Mar. 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

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