Breaking Down the Bruins' Win Over the Rangers

The Boston Bruins picked up a 3-0 victory in their season opener against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

The two teams were scoreless for over 46 minutes until Boston scored three goals in one minute and 15 seconds late in the third period to secure the win.

Below is a breakdown of each play and how the Bruins were able to have the late surge that resulted in the win.

Fraser Minten Makes It 1-0 (16:14)

Forward Fraser Minten put the Bruins on the board in the final four minutes of regulation to break the scoreless game, however it was defenseman Mason Lohrei’s play that made the goal possible.

After David Pastrnak’s shot attempt was blocked with 4:08 to go, the Bruins and Rangers had a face-off which Boston won. Following a hit and a giveaway by Minten, Rangers defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov had control of the puck.

Gavrikov attempted to clear the puck, but Lohrei got a hold of it at the red line and slid it to Minten for him to make the shot and get the score.

MINTS LOVES A HOME OPENER! pic.twitter.com/THYJKY97dd — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 30, 2026

JJ Peterka Extends the B’s Lead 2-0 (17:06)

Seconds after Minten’s goal, forward JJ Peterka extended Boston’s lead 2-0 with his first goal as a Bruin.

During the play, the teams attempted a line change with three minutes to go. During the chaos, the puck got to the stick of Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm. Lindholm passed the puck to forward Elias Lindholm who got it to Peterka.

After controlling the puck, Peterka passed it through the legs of Rangers defenseman Braden Schneider, controlled it again, and got a wide open look which went through the legs of goalie Igor Shesterkin.

Mark Kastelic Ices The Game (17:29)

Following Peterka’s goal, the Bruins won the face-off, but the Rangers controlled the puck shortly after.

Once New York got the puck into its zone, Shesterkin is pulled from the net. Bruins forward Marat Khusnutdinov passed it up the wall and Minten controlled the puck.

The Rangers attempted to double team Minten which left forward Mark Kastelic wide open to knock the puck in for the empty netter after a pass from Minten and seal the game for the Bruins.

THREE GOALS IN 1:15 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PrDSKyQkIX — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 30, 2026

The Bruins will look to ride their momentum into Friday night when they take on the Winnipeg Jets on the road at 8 p.m. ET on NESN.

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