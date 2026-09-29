Boston Bruins 2026-27 Roster

The Boston Bruins’ 2026-27 season is officially here.

The Bruins open their new campaign against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Here is a look at the roster ahead of Opening Night.

1. Jeremy Swayman

Apr 28, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) looks to make a save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres in game five of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Jeremy Swayman

Number: 1

Position: Goaltender

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 55 games | 31-18-4 record | 2.71 GAA | .908 save percentage

2. Mason Lohrei

Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) moves the puck during the third period of the game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Mason Lohrei

Number: 6

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 73 games | 7 goals | 19 assists | 26 points

3. JJ Peterka

Apr 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates a goal in the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: JJ Peterka

Number: 10

Position: Right Wing

2025-26 Team: Utah Mammoth

2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 25 goals | 22 assists | 47 points

4. Casey Mittelstadt

Jan 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) skates against the Dallas Stars during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Casey Mittelstadt

Number: 11

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 71 games | 15 goals | 27 assists | 42 points

5. Will Borgen

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Will Borgen (17) controls the puck during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Will Borgen

Number: 17

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: New York Rangers

2025-26 Stats: 75 games | 5 goals | 10 assists | 15 points

6. Pavel Zacha

Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Pavel Zacha

Number: 18

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 78 games | 30 goals | 35 assists | 65 points

7. Hampus Lindholm

Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (28) battle during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Hampus Lindholm

Number: 27

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 67 games | 5 goals | 21 assists | 26 points

8. Elias Lindholm

Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Elias Lindholm

Number: 28

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 69 games | 17 goals | 31 assists | 48 points

9. Michael DiPietro

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (30) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Michael DiPietro

Number: 30

Position: Goaltender

2025-26 Team: Providence Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 45 games | 34-8-1 record | 1.91 GAA | .930 save percentage

10. Morgan Geekie

Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Morgan Geekie

Number: 39

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 81 games | 39 goals | 29 assists | 68 points

11. Frederic Brunet

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Frederic Brunet (42) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Frederic Brunet

Number: 42

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: Providence Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 65 games | 12 goals | 24 assists | 36 points

12. James Hagens

Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) skates towards the net during a shootout agains the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: James Hagens

Number: 44

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston College/Boston Bruins (Signed April 8)

2025-26 Stats: 2 games | 0 goals | 1 assist | 1 point

13. Jonathan Aspirot

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) and Philadelphia Flyers center Jett Luchanko (77) battle for position in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Jonathan Aspirot

Number: 45

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 61 games | 3 goals | 10 assists | 13 points

14. Mark Kastelic

Apr 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Mark Kastelic

Number: 47

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 12 goals | 10 assists | 22 points

15. Sean Kuraly

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Sean Kuraly

Number: 52

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 6 goals | 16 assists | 22 points

16. Charlie McAvoy

Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Charlie McAvoy

Number: 73

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 69 games | 11 goals | 50 assists | 61 points

17. Connor Clifton

Mar 18, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Connor Clifton (75) checks Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Connor Clifton

Number: 75

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: Pittsburgh Penguins

2025-26 Stats: 50 games | 2 goals | 4 assists | 6 points

18. Michael Eyssimont

Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins center Michael Eyssimont (81) controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Declan Carlile (67) during the third period in the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Michael Eyssimont

Number: 81

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 56 games | 8 goals | 10 assists | 18 points

19. Tanner Jeannot

Mar 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) handles the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Tanner Jeannot

Number: 84

Position: Left Wing

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 6 goals | 16 assists | 22 points

20. David Pastrnak

Mar 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: David Pastrnak

Number: 88

Position: Right Wing

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 29 goals | 71 assists | 100 points

21. Nikita Zadorov

Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) shoots the puck on goal during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Nikita Zadorov

Number: 91

Position: Defenseman

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 81 games | 2 goals | 20 assists | 22 points

22. Marat Khusnutdinov

Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) skates with the puck during the first period of the game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Marat Khusnutdinov

Number: 92

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 15 goals | 18 assists | 33 points

23. Fraser Minten

May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) during the first period of game six of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Fraser Minten

Number: 93

Position: Center

2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins

2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 17 goals | 18 assists | 35 points

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