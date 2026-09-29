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Boston Bruins 2026-27 Roster

A look at the Bruins' 2026-27 roster ahead of Opening Night.
Kim Rankin|
Mar 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) handles the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) handles the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins’ 2026-27 season is officially here. 

The Bruins open their new campaign against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

Here is a look at the roster ahead of Opening Night.

1. Jeremy Swayman

Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images
Apr 28, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) looks to make a save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres in game five of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Jeremy Swayman
Number: 1
Position: Goaltender
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 55 games | 31-18-4 record | 2.71 GAA | .908 save percentage

2. Mason Lohrei

Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) moves the puck during the third period of the game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Mason Lohrei
Number: 6
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 73 games | 7 goals | 19 assists | 26 points

3. JJ Peterka

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Apr 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates a goal in the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: JJ Peterka
Number: 10
Position: Right Wing
2025-26 Team: Utah Mammoth
2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 25 goals | 22 assists | 47 points

4. Casey Mittelstadt

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) skates against the Dallas Stars during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Casey Mittelstadt
Number: 11
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 71 games | 15 goals | 27 assists | 42 points

5. Will Borgen

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Will Borgen (17) controls the puck during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Will Borgen
Number: 17
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: New York Rangers
2025-26 Stats: 75 games | 5 goals | 10 assists | 15 points

6. Pavel Zacha

Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Pavel Zacha
Number: 18
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 78 games | 30 goals | 35 assists | 65  points

7. Hampus Lindholm

Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (28) battle during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Hampus Lindholm
Number: 27
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 67 games | 5 goals | 21 assists | 26 points

8. Elias Lindholm

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Elias Lindholm
Number: 28
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 69 games | 17 goals | 31 assists | 48  points

9. Michael DiPietro

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (30) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Michael DiPietro
Number: 30
Position: Goaltender
2025-26 Team: Providence Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 45 games | 34-8-1 record | 1.91 GAA | .930 save percentage

10. Morgan Geekie

Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Morgan Geekie
Number: 39
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 81 games | 39 goals | 29 assists | 68  points

11. Frederic Brunet

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Frederic Brunet (42) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Frederic Brunet
Number: 42
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: Providence Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 65 games | 12 goals | 24 assists | 36 points

12. James Hagens

Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) skates towards the net during a shootout agains the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: James Hagens
Number: 44
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston College/Boston Bruins (Signed April 8)
2025-26 Stats: 2 games | 0 goals | 1 assist | 1  point

13. Jonathan Aspirot

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) and Philadelphia Flyers center Jett Luchanko (77) battle for position in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Jonathan Aspirot
Number: 45
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 61 games | 3 goals | 10 assists | 13 points

14. Mark Kastelic

Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Apr 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Mark Kastelic
Number: 47
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 12 goals | 10 assists | 22 points

15. Sean Kuraly

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Sean Kuraly
Number: 52
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 6 goals | 16 assists | 22 points

16. Charlie McAvoy

Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Charlie McAvoy
Number: 73
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 69 games | 11 goals | 50 assists | 61 points

17. Connor Clifton

Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images
Mar 18, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Connor Clifton (75) checks Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Connor Clifton
Number: 75
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: Pittsburgh Penguins
2025-26 Stats: 50 games | 2 goals | 4 assists | 6 points

18. Michael Eyssimont

Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins center Michael Eyssimont (81) controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Declan Carlile (67) during the third period in the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Michael Eyssimont
Number: 81
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 56 games | 8 goals | 10 assists | 18 points

19. Tanner Jeannot

Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) handles the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Tanner Jeannot
Number: 84
Position: Left Wing
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 6 goals | 16 assists | 22 points

20. David Pastrnak

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: David Pastrnak
Number: 88
Position: Right Wing
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 29 goals | 71 assists | 100 points

21. Nikita Zadorov

Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) shoots the puck on goal during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Nikita Zadorov
Number: 91
Position: Defenseman
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 81 games | 2 goals | 20 assists | 22 points

22. Marat Khusnutdinov

Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) skates with the puck during the first period of the game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Marat Khusnutdinov
Number: 92
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 15 goals | 18 assists | 33 points

23. Fraser Minten

Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) during the first period of game six of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Name: Fraser Minten
Number: 93
Position: Center
2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins
2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 17 goals | 18 assists | 35 points

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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