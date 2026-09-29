Boston Bruins 2026-27 Roster

The Boston Bruins’ 2026-27 season is officially here.
The Bruins open their new campaign against the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Here is a look at the roster ahead of Opening Night.
1. Jeremy Swayman Apr 28, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) looks to make a save during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres in game five of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Jeremy Swayman Number: 1 Position: Goaltender 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 55 games | 31-18-4 record | 2.71 GAA | .908 save percentage 2. Mason Lohrei Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) moves the puck during the third period of the game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Mason Lohrei Number: 6 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 73 games | 7 goals | 19 assists | 26 points 3. JJ Peterka Apr 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Utah Mammoth right wing JJ Peterka (77) celebrates a goal in the third period against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: JJ Peterka Number: 10 Position: Right Wing 2025-26 Team: Utah Mammoth 2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 25 goals | 22 assists | 47 points 4. Casey Mittelstadt Jan 20, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Boston Bruins center Casey Mittelstadt (11) skates against the Dallas Stars during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Casey Mittelstadt Number: 11 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 71 games | 15 goals | 27 assists | 42 points 5. Will Borgen Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Will Borgen (17) controls the puck during the second period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Will Borgen Number: 17 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: New York Rangers 2025-26 Stats: 75 games | 5 goals | 10 assists | 15 points 6. Pavel Zacha Mar 17, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha (18) plays the puck against the Montreal Canadiens during the first period at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Pavel Zacha Number: 18 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 78 games | 30 goals | 35 assists | 65 points 7. Hampus Lindholm Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm (27) and Carolina Hurricanes left wing William Carrier (28) battle during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Hampus Lindholm Number: 27 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 67 games | 5 goals | 21 assists | 26 points 8. Elias Lindholm Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Elias Lindholm Number: 28 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 69 games | 17 goals | 31 assists | 48 points 9. Michael DiPietro Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro (30) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Michael DiPietro Number: 30 Position: Goaltender 2025-26 Team: Providence Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 45 games | 34-8-1 record | 1.91 GAA | .930 save percentage 10. Morgan Geekie Apr 7, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Morgan Geekie Number: 39 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 81 games | 39 goals | 29 assists | 68 points 11. Frederic Brunet Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Frederic Brunet (42) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Frederic Brunet Number: 42 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: Providence Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 65 games | 12 goals | 24 assists | 36 points 12. James Hagens Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center James Hagens (44) skates towards the net during a shootout agains the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: James Hagens Number: 44 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston College/Boston Bruins (Signed April 8) 2025-26 Stats: 2 games | 0 goals | 1 assist | 1 point 13. Jonathan Aspirot Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) and Philadelphia Flyers center Jett Luchanko (77) battle for position in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Jonathan Aspirot Number: 45 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 61 games | 3 goals | 10 assists | 13 points 14. Mark Kastelic Apr 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Mark Kastelic (47) skates against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Mark Kastelic Number: 47 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 12 goals | 10 assists | 22 points 15. Sean Kuraly Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins center Sean Kuraly (52) in action against the Philadelphia Flyers in the first period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Sean Kuraly Number: 52 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 6 goals | 16 assists | 22 points 16. Charlie McAvoy Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy (73) controls the puck against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Charlie McAvoy Number: 73 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 69 games | 11 goals | 50 assists | 61 points 17. Connor Clifton Mar 18, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Connor Clifton (75) checks Carolina Hurricanes center Logan Stankoven (22) during the third period at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Connor Clifton Number: 75 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: Pittsburgh Penguins 2025-26 Stats: 50 games | 2 goals | 4 assists | 6 points 18. Michael Eyssimont Feb 1, 2026; Tampa Bay, Florida, USA; Boston Bruins center Michael Eyssimont (81) controls the puck in front of Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Declan Carlile (67) during the third period in the 2026 Stadium Series ice hockey game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Michael Eyssimont Number: 81 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 56 games | 8 goals | 10 assists | 18 points 19. Tanner Jeannot Mar 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) handles the puck during the third period against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Tanner Jeannot Number: 84 Position: Left Wing 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 6 goals | 16 assists | 22 points 20. David Pastrnak Mar 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) gets set for a face-off during the third period against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: David Pastrnak Number: 88 Position: Right Wing 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 29 goals | 71 assists | 100 points 21. Nikita Zadorov Sep 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (91) shoots the puck on goal during the first period against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Nikita Zadorov Number: 91 Position: Defenseman 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 81 games | 2 goals | 20 assists | 22 points 22. Marat Khusnutdinov Sep 20, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Marat Khusnutdinov (92) skates with the puck during the first period of the game against the Washington Capitals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Marat Khusnutdinov 92 Number: Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 77 games | 15 goals | 18 assists | 33 points 23. Fraser Minten May 1, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Fraser Minten (93) during the first period of game six of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Buffalo Sabres at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Name: Fraser Minten Number: 93 Position: Center 2025-26 Team: Boston Bruins 2025-26 Stats: 82 games | 17 goals | 18 assists | 35 points Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky , and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news. Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow