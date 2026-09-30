Three Late Goals Push Bruins Past Rangers in Season Opener

The Boston Bruins picked up a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to open their season.

The two teams skated to a scoreless frame in the opening period.

Both the Rangers and Bruins had an opportunity to take an early lead with a man advantage in the frame. New York had the first chance after Bruins left winger Tanner Jeannot was called for tripping at 10:27 and Boston had the next shot after center Noah Laba was called for tripping at 16:56.

Each team killed off the penalties and the two went into the first intermission knotted at 0.

Boston and New York remained scoreless throughout the middle frame.

Through the first two periods, the Bruins narrowly outshot the Rangers 15-14, but New York goalie Igor Shesterkin and Boston goalie Jeremy Swayman made the saves to keep the puck out of the net.

The lack of offense was also due to blocked shots. Each team had nine after the second period. Center Joseph Veleno led the Rangers with three blocks and defenseman Connor Clifton and right winger Mark Kastelic led the Bruins with two apiece after 40 minutes of action.

The contest remained scoreless until late in the third period when the Bruins got on the board 1-0 with a goal from center Fraser Minten at 16:14. Minten’s goal was assisted by defenseman Mason Lohrei.

Less than a minute later, Boston extended its lead 2-0 with a score by left winger JJ Peterka at 17:06 with help from center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Hampus Lindholm.

After Peterka’s goal, the Rangers took Shesterkin out of the net and the Bruins capitalized with an empty netter by Kastelic at 17:29 which was assisted by Minten and right winger Marat Khusnutdinov to put Boston up 3-0 and ice the victory.

Swayman finished his night with 24 saves and was credited with the shutout. Shesterkin had 20 saves out of 22 attempts and boasted a .909 save percentage.

Next up, the Bruins will travel to Winnipeg to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on NESN.

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