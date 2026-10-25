Bruins Hold Off Sharks, Sweep Season Series

The Boston Bruins (9-2-1) picked up a 6-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks (6-5-1) on Saturday night to sweep the series.

The Bruins got out to a 1-0 lead in the early minutes of the opening frame with a goal from forward Casey Mittelstadt at 3:08, assisted by forwards Elias Lindholm and James Hagens.

San Jose answered and knotted up the contest at 1 on a power-play goal from forward Michael Misa at 5:54 with help from forwards Adam Gaudette and Tyler Toffoli.

The Sharks got the man advantage after Bruins forward Morgan Geekie went into the box for slashing at 4:24.

Neither team was able to go in front down the stretch of the first period and the Sharks and Bruins went into the first intermission tied at 1.

San Jose did have an additional chance at a power play in the first after Bruins forward Fraser Minten was called for tripping at 12:16, but the Sharks could not capitalize.

Forward Marat Khusnutdinov put the Bruins back in front 2-1 at 8:20 in the second period. Khusnutdinov’s goal was assisted by Geekie and Minten.

Boston’s lead was short lived as Sharks forward Kiefer Sherwood scored the equalizer at 13:34 with a short-handed goal.

Penalties played a big part in the period.

During the middle frame, the Bruins had three power play chances. The first was at 2:43 after forward Ty Dellandrea was called for tripping. The second was at 10:40 after forward Mason Marchment was called interference and the final was at 12:42 due to a tripping call on defenseman Dmitry Orlov.

The Sharks also had one opportunity after defenseman Nikita Zadorov was sent to the box for slashing at 9:29.

Bruins forward Mark Kastelic and Sharks defenseman Michael Kesselring ended the second in the penalty box after each received seven penalty minutes at 15:37.

Kastelic was called for a minor boarding and Kesselring got a minor boarding and both got five minute majors for fighting.

The Bruins and Sharks went into the second intermission tied at 2.

The Sharks took their first lead of the night 3-2 at 4:03 in the third with a power-play goal from Orlov with help from forward Ivar Stenberg and Marchment.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm was in the box for slashing at 3:03. Additionally, Sharks forward Zack Ostapchuk and Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot both had to serve five minutes for fighting at 2:38.

Minutes later, Boston forward David Pastrnak knotted up the game at 3 at 8:27 seconds after coming out of the box for tripping. The captain’s goal was assisted by forward JJ Peterka.

Pastrnak’s score also placed him in third for all-time franchise goals (427), tying Bruins legend Patrice Bergeron.

Hagens gave the Bruins their lead back 4-3 at 9:07 with a goal assisted by Elias Lindholm.

Minten added some support for the Bruins 5-3 with a power-play goal off a rebound at 12:00, assisted by Peterka and Mittelstadt. Sharks defenseman Nolan Allan was serving a double minor for high-sticking.

Sharks forward Will Smith cut San Jose’s deficit in half 5-4 with a goal at 12:27 with help from defenseman Jacob Trouba and forward Macklin Celebrini, however that was the only goal the Sharks could get in the final minutes of regulation.

Borgen iced the game for the Bruins with an empty netter at 19:30 to finalize the 6-4 score.

Next up, the Bruins travel to Raleigh, N.C., to take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

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