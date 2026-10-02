Bruins at Jets Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis

The Boston Bruins (1-0-0) hit the road for their first away game of the season against the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-0) on Friday night.

Boston opened its 2026-27 campaign with a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night after scoring three goals in the final four minutes of regulation.

Friday’s game is Winnipeg’s season opener.

“It shouldn't change anything,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm ahead of the matchup on Friday. “We want to be consistent. I think it doesn't matter which building we are [in], shouldn't affect our game. I think that's going to be the biggest task right now. Just find our game on the road and be consistent.”

The contest marks the first of a two-game road trip for the Bruins. Boston will also play at Minnesota on Saturday night before returning home to face Ottawa on Monday night.

As for the Jets, they will hit the road for a two-game road trip against Detroit on Sunday afternoon and Pittsburgh on Monday night before coming back home to face Colorado on Wednesday night.

Bruins at Jets Scoring, Breakdown

This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest score updates.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Jets

This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury updates.

Bruins at Jets Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets

When: Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 19- Bruins won 6-1

How to Watch Bruins at Jets

TV: NESN (Boston), TSN3 (Winnipeg), ESPN+ (Outside of Bruins and Jets broadcast area)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 680 CJOB and Power 97 (Winnipeg)

SiriusXM: 224

Betting Odds for Bruins at Jets

Spread: Winnipeg -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Bruins at Jets

The Bruins picked up a 3-0 win over the Rangers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided an injury update on forward Matthew Poitras. See what he said ahead of the game.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke on Monday afternoon ahead of the season. Read the key things he said going into the campaign.

Lines: Bruins at Jets

This section will be updated when the lines are announced.

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