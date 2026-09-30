How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
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The Boston Bruins hit the road for their first away game of the season as they travel to Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.
Boston is coming off a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to open their 2026-27 campaign.
The Bruins’ success was headlined by three goals in the final four minutes of regulation to cement the win. Forwards Fraser Minten, JJ Peterka, and Mark Kastelic scored for Boston.
Goalie Jeremy Swayman had 24 saves and was credited with the shutout.
As for Winnipeg, Friday night’s contest marks its season opener and home opener.
During the preseason slate, the Jets went 1-2-1. Winnipeg suffered a loss to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Sept. 19, earned a win over the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Sept. 21, then lost its final two games.
The first loss in the stretch was to Edmonton 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 22 and the other was to Colorado 5-2 on Friday night.
Last season, the two teams met twice during the regular season and Boston swept Winnipeg, taking the first game 6-3 on Dec. 11, 2025, on the road and the second 6-1 on March 19 at home.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets
Who: Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets
When: Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada
TV: NESN (Boston), TSN3 (Winnipeg), ESPN+ (Outside of Bruins and Jets broadcast area)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 680 CJOB and Power 97 (Winnipeg)
Last Outing, Winnipeg: The Jets suffered a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in their final preseason game on Friday night.
Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins earned a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 19. The Bruins defeated the Jets 6-1 in Boston.
Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule
September 2026
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)
October
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild
4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators
5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks
8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks
9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings
10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators
12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks
13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues
15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks
November
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights
17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild
21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings
22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets
25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks
December
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings
29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers
30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils
32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers
34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues
35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils
36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers
37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders
38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers
January 2027
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks
42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings
46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes
47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars
48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers
49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche
51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights
52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth
53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
February
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks
59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames
60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers
61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks
62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken
63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings
March
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers
66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators
67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins
68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken
69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins
71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames
72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders
73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators
75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres
76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators
77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
April
Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres
80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs
82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres
83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1