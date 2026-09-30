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How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

The Bruins hit the road for their first away game of the season on Friday night.
Kim Rankin|
Sep 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates in the offensive zone during the third period against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Morgan Geekie (39) skates in the offensive zone during the third period against the New York Rangers at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston BruinsWinnipeg Jets

The Boston Bruins hit the road for their first away game of the season as they travel to Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. 

Boston is coming off a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to open their 2026-27 campaign. 

The Bruins’ success was headlined by three goals in the final four minutes of regulation to cement the win. Forwards Fraser Minten, JJ Peterka, and Mark Kastelic scored for Boston. 

Goalie Jeremy Swayman had 24 saves and was credited with the shutout.

As for Winnipeg, Friday night’s contest marks its season opener and home opener.

During the preseason slate, the Jets went 1-2-1. Winnipeg suffered a loss to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Sept. 19, earned a win over the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Sept. 21, then lost its final two games. 

The first loss in the stretch was to Edmonton 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 22 and the other was to Colorado 5-2 on Friday night. 

Last season, the two teams met twice during the regular season and Boston swept Winnipeg, taking the first game 6-3 on Dec. 11, 2025, on the road and the second 6-1 on March 19 at home.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup. 

How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Who: Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets

When: Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

TV: NESN (Boston), TSN3 (Winnipeg), ESPN+ (Outside of Bruins and Jets broadcast area)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 680 CJOB and Power 97 (Winnipeg)

Last Outing, Winnipeg: The Jets suffered a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in their final preseason game on Friday night. 

Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins earned a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 19. The Bruins defeated the Jets 6-1 in Boston.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
2          Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets
3          Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild     
4          Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
5          Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth
6          Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
7          Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks  
8          Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks  
9          Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings 
10        Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars
11        Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators  
12        Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks        
13        Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes
14        Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues      
15        Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
16        Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights            
17        Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins           
18        Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers
19        Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens
20        Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild       
21        Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings    
22        Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings      
23        Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals
24        Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets                      
25        Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs
26        Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks  

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
27        Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche
28        Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings     
29        Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers    
30        Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning       
31        Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils    
32        Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes         
33        Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers      
34        Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues          
35        Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils  
36        Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers   
37        Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders          
38        Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders  
39        Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils
40        Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers 

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
41        Jan. 1,  3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks           
42        Jan. 2,  7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets
43        Jan. 5,  7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres       
44        Jan. 6,  7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens     
45        Jan. 8,  7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings 
46        Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes  
47        Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars   
48        Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers          
49        Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning
50        Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche         
51        Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights     
52        Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth   
53        Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
54        Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators   
55        Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs 

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
56        Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at  Toronto Maple Leafs  
57        Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets
58        Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks 
59        Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames     
60        Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers  
61        Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks          
62        Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at  Seattle Kraken
63        Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals
64        Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings      

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
65        March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers          
66        March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators 
67        March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins 
68        March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken                    
69        March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens
70        March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins     
71        March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames     
72        March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders           
73        March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers       
74        March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators      
75        March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres                  
76        March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators   
77        March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals    
78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent
79        April 1, 7:30 p.m., at   Buffalo Sabres
80        April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning  
81        April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs          
82        April 7, 7 p.m.  at Buffalo Sabres        
83        April 8, 7 p.m.  at Florida Panthers    
84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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