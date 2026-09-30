The Boston Bruins hit the road for their first away game of the season as they travel to Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Boston is coming off a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night to open their 2026-27 campaign.

The Bruins’ success was headlined by three goals in the final four minutes of regulation to cement the win. Forwards Fraser Minten, JJ Peterka, and Mark Kastelic scored for Boston.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman had 24 saves and was credited with the shutout.

As for Winnipeg, Friday night’s contest marks its season opener and home opener.

During the preseason slate, the Jets went 1-2-1. Winnipeg suffered a loss to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 on Sept. 19, earned a win over the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Sept. 21, then lost its final two games.

The first loss in the stretch was to Edmonton 2-1 in overtime on Sept. 22 and the other was to Colorado 5-2 on Friday night.

Last season, the two teams met twice during the regular season and Boston swept Winnipeg, taking the first game 6-3 on Dec. 11, 2025, on the road and the second 6-1 on March 19 at home.

Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.

How to Watch: Boston Bruins at Winnipeg Jets

Who: Boston Bruins and Winnipeg Jets

When: Friday, Oct. 2 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

TV: NESN (Boston), TSN3 (Winnipeg), ESPN+ (Outside of Bruins and Jets broadcast area)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 680 CJOB and Power 97 (Winnipeg)

Last Outing, Winnipeg: The Jets suffered a 5-2 loss to the Colorado Avalanche in their final preseason game on Friday night.

Last Outing, Boston: The Bruins earned a 3-0 win over the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was on March 19. The Bruins defeated the Jets 6-1 in Boston.

Boston Bruins 2026-27 Schedule

September 2026

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

1 Sept. 29, 8 p.m., New York Rangers (W 3-0)

October

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

2 Oct. 2, 8 p.m., at Winnipeg Jets

3 Oct. 3, 8 p.m., at Minnesota Wild

4 Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Ottawa Senators

5 Oct. 8, 7 p.m., Utah Mammoth

6 Oct. 10, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

7 Oct. 13, 11 p.m., at San Jose Sharks

8 Oct. 16, 10 p.m., at Anaheim Ducks

9 Oct. 17, 9 p.m., at Los Angeles Kings

10 Oct. 20 , 8 p.m., at Dallas Stars

11 Oct. 22 , 7 p.m., Nashville Predators

12 Oct. 24 , 7 p.m., San Jose Sharks

13 Oct. 27 , 8 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

14 Oct. 29, 8 p.m., at St. Louis Blues

15 Oct. 31, 1 p.m., Chicago Blackhawks

November

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

16 Nov. 2, 7 p.m., Vegas Golden Knights

17 Nov. 5, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

18 Nov. 8, 1 p.m., Florida Panthers

19 Nov. 12, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

20 Nov. 14, 7 p.m., Minnesota Wild

21 Nov. 17, 7 p.m., Los Angeles Kings

22 Nov. 18, 7:30 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

23 Nov. 21, 7 p.m., Washington Capitals

24 Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Winnipeg Jets

25 Nov. 27, 1 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

26 Nov. 29, 5 p.m., Vancouver Canucks

December

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

27 Dec. 1, 8 p.m., Colorado Avalanche

28 Dec. 5, 1 p.m., Detroit Red Wings

29 Dec. 8, 7 p.m., at Florida Panthers

30 Dec. 10, 7 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

31 Dec. 12, 1 p.m., New Jersey Devils

32 Dec. 13, 1 p.m., at Carolina Hurricanes

33 Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Florida Panthers

34 Dec. 17, 7 p.m., St. Louis Blues

35 Dec. 19, noon, at New Jersey Devils

36 Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Philadelphia Flyers

37 Dec. 22, 7 p.m., at New York Islanders

38 Dec. 26, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

39 Dec. 27, 7 p.m., at New Jersey Devils

40 Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m., Edmonton Oilers

January 2027

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

41 Jan. 1, 3 p.m., at Chicago Blackhawks

42 Jan. 2, 7 p.m., at Columbus Blue Jackets

43 Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

44 Jan. 6, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

45 Jan. 8, 7 p.m., at Detroit Red Wings

46 Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Carolina Hurricanes

47 Jan. 14, 7 p.m., Dallas Stars

48 Jan. 16, 12 p.m., at New York Rangers

49 Jan. 18, 1:30 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

50 Jan. 20, 9 p.m., at Colorado Avalanche

51 Jan. 22, 10 p.m., at Vegas Golden Knights

52 Jan. 23, 9 p.m., at Utah Mammoth

53 Jan. 26, 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

54 Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

55 Jan. 30, 7 p.m., Toronto Maple Leafs

February

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

56 Feb. 10 , 7:30 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

57 Feb. 13 , 7 p.m., Columbus Blue Jackets

58 Feb. 15 , 12:30 p.m., Anaheim Ducks

59 Feb. 17 , 9 p.m., at Calgary Flames

60 Feb. 19 , 8 p.m., at Edmonton Oilers

61 Feb. 21 , 8 p.m., at Vancouver Canucks

62 Feb. 22 , 9:40 p.m., at Seattle Kraken

63 Feb. 25, 8 p.m., Washington Capitals

64 Feb. 27 , noon, Detroit Red Wings

March

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

65 March 3, 7 p.m., at New York Rangers

66 March 4, 7 p.m., at Ottawa Senators

67 March 6, noon, Pittsburgh Penguins

68 March 8, 7 p.m., Seattle Kraken

69 March 10, 7:30 p.m., at Montreal Canadiens

70 March 11, 7 p.m., at Pittsburgh Penguins

71 March 13, 7 p.m., Calgary Flames

72 March 15, 7 p.m., New York Islanders

73 March 18, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers

74 March 20, 5 p.m., at Nashville Predators

75 March 23, 7 p.m., Buffalo Sabres

76 March 25, 7 p.m., Ottawa Senators

77 March 26, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals

78 March 30, 7 p.m., Montreal Canadiens

April

Game No., Date, Time, Opponent

79 April 1, 7:30 p.m., at Buffalo Sabres

80 April 3, 3 p.m., Tampa Bay Lightning

81 April 5, 7 p.m., at Toronto Maple Leafs

82 April 7, 7 p.m. at Buffalo Sabres

83 April 8, 7 p.m. at Florida Panthers

84 April 10, 8 p.m., at Tampa Bay Lightning

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