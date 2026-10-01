Bruins Head Coach Marco Sturm Provides Injury Update on Forward Matthew Poitras

The Boston Bruins held their final practice on Thursday morning before traveling to Winnipeg.

After practice, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm spoke to the media and provided an update on forward Matthew Poitras as well as shared what the plan was for him during the team’s two-game road trip this weekend.

“We'll see,” said Sturm. “That was his first practice today. So, I just have to check how it went. The plan was him traveling, but again, I have to check and then we'll decide if he is going to stay here or he's going to come with us.”

Matt Poitras (LBI) is on the ice with the main group today. No non-contact jersey. Looks like it will be a regular practice for him. pic.twitter.com/otilE8NVuT — Bridgette Proulx (@bridgetteproulx) October 1, 2026

Poitras was placed on the injured reserve on Sept. 27 after suffering a lower-body injury on Sept. 22 during practice.

A day after the injury, Sturm stated he was day-by-day.

Poitras, a 2022 second-round Bruins draft pick, primarily played with Providence last season where he skated in 69 games and tallied 13 goals and 31 assists for 44 points. He also played three games in Boston.

Prior to the injury, Poitras tallied one assist for one point in the Bruins’ 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals in their first preseason games on Sept. 20.

Sturm also detailed the decision making on if Poitras will travel with the team or not.

“Yeah, I'm a coach like usually one practice won't do it for me,” said Sturm. “And he's been out for, I don't know, 7 days plus or something like that. So, he needs reps. And unfortunately, we don't really practice on the road because it's a back-to-back and that's why we were thinking about [that]. So, again, [at the] end of the day I want him to have success and to have success I do believe he needs some reps and he needs some really good practice. And he feels fine today. We're going to crank it up again the next day and the next day and the next day til we feel like he's ready to go and he's going to give us everything he has to crack the lineup and also stay in the lineup. So that always goes both sides, but we want to give the players always the best chance.”

The Bruins will hit the road to take on the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night at 8 p.m. ET on NESN.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.