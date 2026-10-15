Despite Team's Struggles, Trio of Providence Bruins Stand Out Early in AHL Season

After finishing with 110 points and taking home the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy, given to the AHL team with the best regular season record, it hasn’t been the start that the Providence Bruins hoped for in 2026-27, going just 1-4-0 and sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division.

Despite the team’s struggles, there have been bright spots as the team looks to continue to develop players that will make an impact in Boston. Included in the top performers is Simon Zajicek who is putting himself in position for a future NHL opportunity, Michael Eyssimont notching a hat-trick, and recent signing Brendan Gaunce is off to a strong start in his second stint with the organization.

Simon Zajicek has taken strides in his second season in North America, saving 50 of the 53 shots he faced across his two starts. His 1.52 goal against average helped Providence pick up its only win of the season so far, with the team going 1-1-0 in his starts. In addition to his performance between the pipes, Zajicek was credited with an empty net goal in Providence’s 6-2 victory over Charlotte.

GOALIE GOAL‼️ SIMON ZAJICEK GETS CREDIT FOR THE EMPTY NET GOAL‼️ pic.twitter.com/itlEULQmu9 — Providence Bruins (@AHLBruins) October 11, 2026

Zajicek is stepping into a bigger role with Providence this season after backing up Michael DiPietro, now in Boston, in 2025-26. The 25-year old has split time with Jiri Patera through the first two weeks of the AHL season and has the opportunity to secure the starting job and put himself in position in case Boston needs to make a short term injury call-up in net.

After being waived in early October, Michael Eyssimont wasted no time proving he belongs back in the NHL sooner rather than later. In just his second game of the season, Eyssimont found the back of the net three times for his first AHL hat-trick since the end of the 2021-22 season.

Eyssimont has been a full-time NHL player in each of the last three seasons, recording 18 points in 58 games for Boston a year ago. In his NHL career he has appeared in 269 games, scoring 33 goals while recording 41 assists. The 30-year-old forward will be between Providence and Boston throughout the season as he provides depth to Boston and brings valuable experience and scoring capabilities to Providence.

Brendan Gaunce shares the team lead in points with Eyssimont, posting three points on two goals and one assist. The 32-year-old joined the Boston organization after splitting his time with the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets and the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters, who he captained. Gaunce has appeared in over 200 NHL games and 400 AHL games, including a stint with the Bruins in 2019-20, notching 37 points in 52 games for Providence and recording an assist in his one game for Boston.

Providence travels to Pennsylvania to take on the Hershey Bears on Saturday October 17th and Sunday October 18th before returning to New England for a road game in Hartford on Friday October 23rd and a home contest against Utica the following night. The Maine Mariners open up ECHL play on Saturday in Worcester, part of a three game series against the Railers that will continue in Portland on October 24th and 25th.

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