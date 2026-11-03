David Pastrnak’s Shootout Goal Pushes Bruins Past Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins (11-4-1) earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-2) at TD Garden on Monday night.

Six straight on home ice. pic.twitter.com/v162ak8OrG — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2026

Defenseman Nikita Zadorov nearly put the Bruins on the board in the early minutes of the contest, but a paddle save by Vegas goalie Carter Hart kept the game scoreless.

Moments later, forward James Hagens put Boston on the board 1-0 at the 7:23 mark of the first period with an assist from forward Elias Lindholm and Zadorov.

Hagens’ goal was the only one in the frame and sent the Bruins into the first intermission with the 1-0 lead.

Each team had an opportunity at a power play in the first. Boston picked up the first man advantage after Vegas forward Brett Howden was called for tripping at 7:34 and the Golden Knights had the second after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy went into the box for interference at 15:40. Both were killed off.

The Bruins extended their lead 2-0 on a power-play goal by forward Morgan Geekie at 3:23 in the second with help from forwards Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

Boston was on a power play after Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman picked up a five-minute major for elbowing Boston forward Matthew Poitras at 2:49. He also received a 10-minute game misconduct.

Vegas cut its deficit in half 2-1 with a power play goal from forward Mark Stone at 14:58, assisted by forwards Tomas Hertl and Mitch Marner. The Golden Knights had the man advantage after Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy was called for holding at 14:50.

After the goal, McAvoy went back into the box for a minor unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. His second penalty was killed off by Boston.

Boston went into the second intermission holding a one-goal advantage.

The Golden Knights knotted up the contest at 2 with a goal from forward Trevor Connelly at 7:23 in the third with help from defenseman Noah Hanifin and Marner.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net for the remainder of regulation and the game went into overtime tied at 2.

After a scoreless overtime, the Bruins and Golden Knights decided the game in a shootout.

Pastrnak won the game for the Bruins in the shootout, making the only goal by either team to give Boston the 3-2 victory.

Next up, the Bruins travel to Pittsburgh, Pa., to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-7-2) on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

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