Golden Knights at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (10-4-1) continue their home stand with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-1) on Monday night.

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. Swayman is making his 12th start of the season and has posted a 2.35 goals against average, a .912 save percentage, and a 7-3-1 record.

As for other lineup changes for Boston, forward Matthew Poitras will return to the lineup in place of Sean Kuraly.

The Golden Knights are expected to go with goalie Carter Hart. So far in 2026-27, Hart has made eight appearances and boasted a 2.76 goals against average, an .889 save percentage, and a 4-3-1 record.

Injury Updates From Golden Knights at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins injuries: none.

Vegas injuries: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body).

Golden Knights at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights

When: Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Jan. 22- Bruins won 4-3

How to Watch Golden Knights at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), SCRIPPS (Vegas)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima (Vegas)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Golden Knights at Bruins

Spread: Vegas -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Projected Lines: Golden Knights at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Golden Knights: Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman

Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb



Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson

Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan



Carter Hart

Adin Hill

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Jonathan Aspirot -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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