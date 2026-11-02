Skip to main content
Boston Bruins On SI

Golden Knights at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

Everything to know about the Golden Knights at Bruins, including the latest injury news, lines, and more from TD Garden.
Kim Rankin|
Jan 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Elias Lindholm (28) skates against Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mitch Marner (93) during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In this story:

Boston BruinsVegas Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins (10-4-1) continue their home stand with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-1) on Monday night. 

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. Swayman is making his 12th start of the season and has posted a 2.35 goals against average, a .912 save percentage, and a 7-3-1 record. 

As for other lineup changes for Boston, forward Matthew Poitras will return to the lineup in place of Sean Kuraly. 

The Golden Knights are expected to go with goalie Carter Hart. So far in 2026-27, Hart has made eight appearances and boasted a 2.76 goals against average, an .889 save percentage, and a 4-3-1 record.

Injury Updates From Golden Knights at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

  • Bruins injuries: none.
  • Vegas injuries: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body).

Golden Knights at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights

When: Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass. 

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Jan. 22- Bruins won 4-3

How to Watch Golden Knights at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), SCRIPPS (Vegas)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima (Vegas)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Golden Knights at Bruins

Spread: Vegas -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

  • Last Time Out: The Bruins earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. Check out the full game recap here.
  • Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 for roughing Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic in Saturday's game against Chicago. Here's everything we know.

Projected Lines: Golden Knights at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Golden Knights:

Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan

Carter Hart
Adin Hill

Bruins:

JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Jonathan Aspirot -- Mason Lohrei

Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro

Follow us on Twitter/XFacebookYouTubeThreadsBluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.

Add us as a preferred source on Google
Published | Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

Share on XFollow kmrankin1
Home/News