Golden Knights at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (10-4-1) continue their home stand with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights (9-5-1) on Monday night.
Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. Swayman is making his 12th start of the season and has posted a 2.35 goals against average, a .912 save percentage, and a 7-3-1 record.
As for other lineup changes for Boston, forward Matthew Poitras will return to the lineup in place of Sean Kuraly.
The Golden Knights are expected to go with goalie Carter Hart. So far in 2026-27, Hart has made eight appearances and boasted a 2.76 goals against average, an .889 save percentage, and a 4-3-1 record.
Injury Updates From Golden Knights at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Bruins injuries: none.
- Vegas injuries: Victor Olofsson (lower body), Parker Wotherspoon (upper body).
Golden Knights at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights
When: Monday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: Jan. 22- Bruins won 4-3
How to Watch Golden Knights at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), SCRIPPS (Vegas)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), X 107.9 and 105.7 Maxima (Vegas)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Golden Knights at Bruins
Spread: Vegas -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins earned a 5-4 overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday afternoon. Check out the full game recap here.
- The Bruins unveiled their Hometown Remix jerseys on Monday morning. Take a look at them here.
- Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov was fined $5,000 for roughing Blackhawks defenseman Alex Vlasic in Saturday's game against Chicago. Here's everything we know.
Projected Lines: Golden Knights at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Golden Knights:
Ivan Barbashev -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Trevor Connelly -- Tomas Hertl -- Braeden Bowman
Jonas Rondbjerg -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Jeremy Lauzon -- Rasmus Andersson
Noah Hanifin -- Dylan Coghlan
Carter Hart
Adin Hill
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Jonathan Aspirot -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1