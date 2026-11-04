Marco Sturm Gives Injury Update on Bruins Forward Matthew Poitras

Boston Bruins head coach Marco Sturm has given an injury update on forward Matthew Poitras.

“So we’ll see,” said Sturm on Wednesday on Poitras' status. “I mean, he stayed out there for the whole practice, so I guess it’s a good thing. And [we’ll] see how it is tomorrow and go from there.”

Sturm also stated on Tuesday that the plan was for Poitras to travel with the team to Pittsburgh for its game on Thursday night.

“Yeah, he has a doctor appointment at 12:30 and we’ll know more tomorrow,” said Sturm after practice on Tuesday. “But I heard the plan is him traveling tomorrow. So, hopefully it will be that case.”

Poitras exited the Bruins’ game against Vegas on Monday night with an injury after being elbowed in the face by Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman in the second period.

Bowman received a five-minute major penalty and a 10-minute game misconduct for the play.

Poitras returned to the bench shortly after exiting the game, but did not re-enter.

Sturm did not have an update on the 22-year-old after the game.

“No, not yet,” said Sturm on Monday night. “He went into the room again. So, I don't really, I can't give you an update yet. Hopefully it's not too bad. We'll see tomorrow where he's at.”

Poitras began the 2026-27 campaign on injured reserve after suffering a lower-body injury on Sept. 22 during Bruins training camp.

He was activated and made his season debut on Oct. 5 against the Ottawa Senators.

So far this season, the Whitby, Ontario, Canada native has skated in 12 games and tallied four goals and three assists for seven points.

The Bruins take on the Penguins on Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

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