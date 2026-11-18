The Boston Bruins (13-7-1) fell 3-0 at home against the Los Angeles Kings (5-12-2) on Tuesday night at TD Garden.

With just over four minutes remaining in the opening period, Erik Gustafsson cut through the neutral zone and entered on the left side of the zone after evading Casey Mittelstadt. Gustafsson attempted a wrister from the top of the face-off circle but Will Borgen was able to get in the shooting lane to block the shot. Mats Zuccarello scooped up the deflection and buried the opening goal just inside the near post. The goal was Zuccarello’s second of the season, with both goals coming in the last two games.

Six minutes into the middle frame, Mason Lohrei took down Quinton Bryfield, who was on a breakaway and closing in on Michael DiPietro’s net. Bryfield was awarded a penalty shot and attempted to beat DiPietro with a backhander as he skated left to right across the crease. DiPietro read the move and denied Bryfield with a glove save to keep the deficit at just one.

In the closing minutes of the second period, Scott Laughton cut off an exit attempt from Hampus Lindholm along the right side boards. Laughton sent the puck to the back post for Andre Lee who deflected the puck past DiPietro to double Los Angeles’ lead.

Midway through the third period, Drew Doughty was whistled for hooking Morgan Geekie while the Boston forward was on a breakaway. Geekie was denied on the penalty shot as Darcy Kuemper preserved the two goal advantage.

Less than a minute later, Boston would get an opportunity on the power play as Alex Laferriere was sent to the penalty box for hooking. The Bruins came up empty on the power play, with the best opportunity coming seconds into the man-up advantage as Elias Lindholm bruised the post. Boston went 0-2 on the power play with six shots on goal during the opportunities.

Erik Gustafsson put the game to rest with just over three minutes remaining, potting an empty netter from near his own blue line to make it 3-0.

Michael DiPietro stopped 19 of 21 shots in the defeat as his record in his rookie season falls to 4-2-0.

Darcy Kuemper stopped each of Boston’s 29 shots he faced, recording his first shutout of the season as his record improves to 6-5-1. The shutout was the fourth of his career.

David Pastrnak and Fraser Minten led the Bruins with four shots a piece, while Tanner Jeanot laid four hits.

The loss is Boston’s third in a row, the longest losing streak of the season and has seen the Bruins slide from the top of the Eastern Division to a tie for fourth with the Florida Panthers.

Next up, the Bruins head to Detroit to take on the Red Wings (8-10-3) Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

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