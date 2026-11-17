The Boston Bruins (13-6-1) are looking to snap a two-game skid on Tuesday night as they host the Los Angeles Kings (5-11-2) at TD Garden.

Michael DiPietro will start in net for the Bruins. So far in 2026-27, DiPietro has played in six games and boasted a 2.17 goals against average, a .925 save percentage, and a 4-1 record.

The Kings are projected to have goalie Darcy Kuemper start. Kuemper has appeared in 11 games this season for Los Angeles and has notched a 3.58 goals against average, an .873 save percentage, and a 5-5-1 record.

This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. In the first meeting on Oct. 17, the Bruins defeated the Kings 4-1 in Los Angeles.

Latest Injury News From Kings at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins forward James Hagens will miss the game with a back injury.

Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games with an injury.

Kings at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings

When: Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: Boston 1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 17- Bruins won 4-1

How to Watch Kings at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), ABTV (Los Angeles)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), ESPN Los Angeles (Los Angeles)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Kings at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared his message to the team amid Boston’s two-game skid. See his comments ahead of the matchup with the Kings.

Last week, the Bruins released more details for Patrice Bergeron's jersey retirement ceremony on Dec. 1. All the details we know.

Projected Lines: Kings at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Kings: Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe

Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello

Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia

Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry



Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke

Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty

Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin



Darcy Kuemper

Anton Forsberg

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Michael Eyssiont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton



Michael DiPietro

Jeremy Swayman

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.