Kings at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (13-6-1) are looking to snap a two-game skid on Tuesday night as they host the Los Angeles Kings (5-11-2) at TD Garden.
Michael DiPietro will start in net for the Bruins. So far in 2026-27, DiPietro has played in six games and boasted a 2.17 goals against average, a .925 save percentage, and a 4-1 record.
The Kings are projected to have goalie Darcy Kuemper start. Kuemper has appeared in 11 games this season for Los Angeles and has notched a 3.58 goals against average, an .873 save percentage, and a 5-5-1 record.
This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. In the first meeting on Oct. 17, the Bruins defeated the Kings 4-1 in Los Angeles.
Latest Injury News From Kings at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Bruins forward James Hagens will miss the game with a back injury.
- Kings defenseman Erik Gustafsson is expected to return to the lineup after missing three games with an injury.
Kings at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Los Angeles Kings
When: Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: Boston 1-0
Last Meeting: Oct. 17- Bruins won 4-1
How to Watch Kings at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), ABTV (Los Angeles)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), ESPN Los Angeles (Los Angeles)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Kings at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Check out the full game recap here.
- Bruins head coach Marco Sturm shared his message to the team amid Boston’s two-game skid. See his comments ahead of the matchup with the Kings.
- Last week, the Bruins released more details for Patrice Bergeron's jersey retirement ceremony on Dec. 1. All the details we know.
Projected Lines: Kings at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Kings:
Alex Turcotte -- Alex Laferriere -- Adrian Kempe
Kevin Fiala -- Quinton Byfield -- Mats Zuccarello
Trevor Moore -- Erik Haula -- Joel Armia
Andre Lee -- Scott Laughton -- Corey Perry
Erik Gustafsson -- Brandt Clarke
Joel Edmundson -- Drew Doughty
Mikey Anderson -- Brian Dumoulin
Darcy Kuemper
Anton Forsberg
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Michael Eyssiont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot – Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Michael DiPietro
Jeremy Swayman
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1