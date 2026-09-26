Bruins Fall to Capitals in Overtime to Finish Preseason 2-1-1

On Friday night, the Boston Bruins suffered their second straight loss to close out the preseason, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Washington Capitals just a day after losing 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

It took just under two minutes for Washington to open the scoring, as Dylan Strome found the back of the net 1:56 into the first period. Strome started the play directly behind Jeremey Swayman’s cage, before swinging it to Pierre-Luc Dubois to his left. Dubois immediately fired it to a crashing Tom Wilson, who was denied initially by Swayman before Strome was able to jam the loose puck into the net.

After the rest of the first period finished scoreless, the start of the second period looked much like the first as the Capitals once again scored within two minutes of the start of a period. The first period goalscorer, Strome, won the puck along the boards before sending it in front of the crease, trying to return the favor to Dubois, who set him up in the first period. After Dubois couldn’t secure the puck, Tom Wilson redirected the loose puck in to double the Capitals’ advantage. Wilson was skating right to left across the crease and managed to backhand the puck with his back to the net, leaving Swayman no chance to make a save.

It would take until the start of the third for the Bruins to get on the board, as Morgan Geekie recorded his second goal of the preseason. Pavel Zacha managed to collect the puck behind the net and navigate around a pair of players to reorient himself into a position to send the puck out in front. When he did, it met Morgan Geekie’s outstretched stick, as Geekie put enough on it to beat Logan Thompson.

After over forty minutes without a goal, it took just over two minutes after the first goal for the Bruins to find a second to level the score. The goal was the first glimpse of a dynamic duo Bruins fans hope to see frequently this season as newly acquired JJ Peterka sent the puck across the offensive zone to David Pastrnak. The potential captain drilled the one-timer by Thompson to pull the Bruins level.

With the score still deadlocked at two in the closing minutes, Boston’s Hampus Lindholm was whistled for a holding penalty, the first call against Boston since the first period. After neither team scored in the special teams situation over the final 1:47 of regulation, the two sides headed to overtime with the Capitals on a four-on-three advantage for thirteen seconds.

It didn’t even take the full thirteen seconds before Jordan Kyru sent the Capitals fans home happy. Kyru entered the zone on the right side before sending the puck to Jakob Chychrun at the center of the blue line. The pair passed the puck back and forth a total of four times before Kyru beat Swayman while striding in from the blue line.

Way to make that Caps preseason debut in front of the fans a special one, Rouzy#ALLCAPS | @Attalon_inc pic.twitter.com/VJiECbOAjP — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 26, 2026

Over the course of the game, Boston were outshot in every period, including being doubled up in the second period, with the total shots on goal being 35 for Washington and just 20 for Boston. Swayman stopped 32 of the 35 shots he faced in the losing effort.

Next up, the Bruins will open up their regular season by hosting the New York Rangers on Monday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m ET in front of a national television audience on ESPN.