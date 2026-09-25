Bruins Fall to Flyers in Third Preseason Game

The Boston Bruins suffered their first loss of the preseason 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.

Final from our preseason matchup in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/hNgtOycL0Q — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 25, 2026

The Flyers struck first 1-0 on a rebound goal from forward Matvei Michkov at the 4:02 mark in the first period. Michkov’s score was assisted by forward Porter Martone and defenseman Helge Grans.

Philadelphia outshot Boston 15-5 in the opening frame, but Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro’s 14 saves kept the Flyers’ lead 1-0 heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, Boston and Philadelphia skated to a scoreless frame.

The Bruins had a pair of opportunities to tie up the contest in the period, the first after Flyers forward Trevor Zegras picked up a penalty for improperly wearing equipment at 9:51 and the other after forward Jett Luchanko was called for hooking at 11:13.

Additionally, Philadelphia had a chance to extend its lead with a man advantage after Bruins defenseman Frederic Brunet was called for holding the stick at 16:18.

All three penalties were killed and the Flyers maintained their 1-0 lead heading into the second intermission.

The Flyers extended their lead 2-0 at 2:57 of the third with a goal by forward Cole Knuble that he knocked in on a rebound. Knuble had help from forward Jacob Gaucher and Luchanko.

The Bruins took more shots than the Flyers in the second (14-7) and third (9-6), but could not get anything past Philadelphia goalie Joseph Woll.

In total, DiPietro made 26 saves on 28 attempts and boasted a .929 save percentage. Woll had 28 saves and was credited with the shutout.

Next up, the Bruins will finish their preseason slate with a road game against the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m ET on NESN+.

2026 Boston Bruins Preseason Results/Schedule:

Sept. 20: Boston 3, Washington 2 (SO)

Sept. 22: Boston 5, Philadelphia 1

Sept. 24 at Philadelphia 2, Boston 0

Sept. 25 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | Washington, DC)

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