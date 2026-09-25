Bruins Fall to Flyers in Third Preseason Game
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The Boston Bruins suffered their first loss of the preseason 2-0 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night.
The Flyers struck first 1-0 on a rebound goal from forward Matvei Michkov at the 4:02 mark in the first period. Michkov’s score was assisted by forward Porter Martone and defenseman Helge Grans.
Philadelphia outshot Boston 15-5 in the opening frame, but Bruins goalie Michael DiPietro’s 14 saves kept the Flyers’ lead 1-0 heading into the first intermission.
In the second period, Boston and Philadelphia skated to a scoreless frame.
The Bruins had a pair of opportunities to tie up the contest in the period, the first after Flyers forward Trevor Zegras picked up a penalty for improperly wearing equipment at 9:51 and the other after forward Jett Luchanko was called for hooking at 11:13.
Additionally, Philadelphia had a chance to extend its lead with a man advantage after Bruins defenseman Frederic Brunet was called for holding the stick at 16:18.
All three penalties were killed and the Flyers maintained their 1-0 lead heading into the second intermission.
The Flyers extended their lead 2-0 at 2:57 of the third with a goal by forward Cole Knuble that he knocked in on a rebound. Knuble had help from forward Jacob Gaucher and Luchanko.
The Bruins took more shots than the Flyers in the second (14-7) and third (9-6), but could not get anything past Philadelphia goalie Joseph Woll.
In total, DiPietro made 26 saves on 28 attempts and boasted a .929 save percentage. Woll had 28 saves and was credited with the shutout.
Next up, the Bruins will finish their preseason slate with a road game against the Washington Capitals on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m ET on NESN+.
2026 Boston Bruins Preseason Results/Schedule:
Sept. 20: Boston 3, Washington 2 (SO)
Sept. 22: Boston 5, Philadelphia 1
Sept. 24 at Philadelphia 2, Boston 0
Sept. 25 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | Washington, DC)
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1