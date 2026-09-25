Bruins at Capitals Preseason Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis

The Boston Bruins close out the preseason Friday night, taking on the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena.

The contest against the Capitals is the fourth and final preseason game the Bruins play prior to the start of the 2026-27 campaign, entering the matchup with a 2-1-0 record.

Following the contest, Boston will have the weekend to get ready for the regular season opener against the New York Rangers.

Six veterans with over 100 NHL games will be ineligible to play in the preseason finale for the Bruins after featuring in two of the first three contests. The list consists of Michael Eyssimont. Brendan Gaunce, Jordan Harris, Henri Jokiharju. Sean Kuraly, and Charlie McAvoy

Earlier Thursday, the Bruins announced their roster for the game which features forwards JJ Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt. Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindhom, Morgan Geekie, James Hagens, Mark Kastelic, Dans Locmelis, Tanner Jeannot, David Pastrnak, Marat Khusnutdinov, and Fraser Minten, defensemen Mason Lohrei, Will Borge, Hampus Lindholm, Jonathan Aspirot, Connor Clifton, Nikita Zadorov, and goalies Jeremy Swayman and Michael DiPietro.

Bruins at Capitals Scoring, Breakdown:

Pregame

Puckdrop is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Live updates and analysis, including all goals, will be posted here when the game begins.

Bruins at Capitals Game Information:

Who: Boston Bruins at Washington Capitals

When: Friday, Sept. 25 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Officials: TBA

Series: 1-0 (Preseason)

Last Meeting: September 20- Boston won 3-2 in shootout (preseason)

How to Watch Capitals at Bruins:

TV:, NESN+ (Boston), MNMT (Washington), ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 98.5 FM (Boston), Caps Radio Network (Washington)

SiriusXM: 91

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines:

On Wednesday, Boston waived recent free agent signing Max Guenette as they continue to trim the roster ahead of the regular season opener on Monday. Read more about the move here.

The Bruins made their first roster cuts of training camp, sending eight players down to the Providence Bruins of the American Hockey League. Read more about the eight players sent down here.

Boston is back on the ice twenty-four hours after falling to the Flyers on the road for their first loss of the preseason. Take a look at the game recap from last night.

Bruins at Capitals Lines:

Bruins

The Boston Bruins have not publicly announced their lines for Friday’s preseason finale against the Washington Capitals.

Capitals:

The Washington Capitals have not publicly announced their lines for Friday’s preseason finale against the Boston Bruins.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.



