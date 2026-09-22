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Flyers at Bruins Preseason Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis

Everything to know about the Bruins and Flyers, including the latest score, lines, and more from TD Garden. 

Chris Vogel

Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) passes the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Apr 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins left wing Tanner Jeannot (84) passes the puck against Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler (24) in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
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The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden Tuesday evening for their second preseason game as they face the Philadelphia Flyers. 

The contest against the Flyers is the secon of four preseason games the Bruins will play prior to the start of the 2026-27 campaign. It will be the final home game for the Bruins before the regular season opener against the New York Rangers on September 28th.

Following the game, the Bruins will hit the road for a pair of games, first in Philadelphia on Thursday night before heading to Washington Friday night to wrap up the shortened preseason schedule.

On Monday, the Bruins announced their roster for the game which features forwards JJ. Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha, Brendan Gaunce, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, Brian Halonen, Ivan Ivan, Dans Locmelis, Mikey Eyssimont, Tanner Jeannot, and David Pastrnak, defensemenWill Borgen, Hampus Lindholm, Max Guenette, Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, and Nikita Zadorov, and goalies Jeremy Swayman and Simon Zajicek. 

Flyers at Bruins Scoring, Breakdown

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. When it does live updates, including all scoring plays, will be provided here.

Flyers at Bruins Game Information

Who: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins

When: Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. ET 

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.  

Series: 0-0 

Last Meeting: April 5- Boston lost 2-1 in overtime 

How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Bruins

TV: ESPN+, NESN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia+ 

Radio: 98.5 FM (Boston), 97.5 (Philadelphia)

SiriusXM: 921

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Flyers at Bruins Lines

Bruins:

The Boston Bruins lines have not been made publicly available yet.

Flyers: 

The Philadelphia Flyers lines have not been made publicly available yet.

Boston Bruins Remaining Preseason Schedule

Date, Time, Opponent

Sept. 22, 7 p.m., vs Philadelphia Flyers

Sept. 24, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers

Sept. 25, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals

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Chris Vogel
CHRIS VOGEL

Chris Vogel contributes to both Boston College and Boston Bruins On SI, and is also play-by-play broadcaster for ACC Network Extra and Hockey East on ESPN. He’s a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and got his master's degree at Boston College, where he served as the radio voice of Boston College Women’s Hockey on WZBC 90.3; the flagship radio network of Boston College Women’s Athletics. He’s the host of the “All Things Hockey” podcast, and covers women’s college hockey for College Hockey On SI.

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