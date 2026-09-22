Flyers at Bruins Preseason Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis
The Boston Bruins return to TD Garden Tuesday evening for their second preseason game as they face the Philadelphia Flyers.
The contest against the Flyers is the secon of four preseason games the Bruins will play prior to the start of the 2026-27 campaign. It will be the final home game for the Bruins before the regular season opener against the New York Rangers on September 28th.
Following the game, the Bruins will hit the road for a pair of games, first in Philadelphia on Thursday night before heading to Washington Friday night to wrap up the shortened preseason schedule.
On Monday, the Bruins announced their roster for the game which features forwards JJ. Peterka, Casey Mittelstadt, Pavel Zacha, Brendan Gaunce, Elias Lindholm, Morgan Geekie, Brian Halonen, Ivan Ivan, Dans Locmelis, Mikey Eyssimont, Tanner Jeannot, and David Pastrnak, defensemenWill Borgen, Hampus Lindholm, Max Guenette, Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, and Nikita Zadorov, and goalies Jeremy Swayman and Simon Zajicek.
Flyers at Bruins Scoring, Breakdown
The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET. When it does live updates, including all scoring plays, will be provided here.
Flyers at Bruins Game Information
Who: Philadelphia Flyers at Boston Bruins
When: Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: April 5- Boston lost 2-1 in overtime
How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers at Bruins
TV: ESPN+, NESN+, NBC Sports Philadelphia+
Radio: 98.5 FM (Boston), 97.5 (Philadelphia)
SiriusXM: 921
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Boston made the first cuts from training camp, sending eight players down to Providence. Check out information on the players sent down and more from Providence training camp here.
- Boston College head coach Greg Brown spoke about Bruins’ prospects Dean Letourneau and Will Moore. Check out what the Eagles' coach said here.
- Boston opened the preseason with a 3-2 shootout win over the Washington Capitals on Sunday night. Check out the recap of the game here.
Flyers at Bruins Lines
Bruins:
The Boston Bruins lines have not been made publicly available yet.
Flyers:
The Philadelphia Flyers lines have not been made publicly available yet.
Boston Bruins Remaining Preseason Schedule
Date, Time, Opponent
Sept. 22, 7 p.m., vs Philadelphia Flyers
Sept. 24, 7 p.m., at Philadelphia Flyers
Sept. 25, 7 p.m., at Washington Capitals
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