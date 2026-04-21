Bruins vs. Sabres Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Buffalo Sabres returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a bang in their Game 1 win over the Boston Bruins.

The Sabres finally broke through Jeremy Swayman with four goals in less than seven minutes in the third period, including an empty netter, for the 4-3 comeback victory.

The Bruins are looking to avoid falling into a 2-0 hole after holding a 2-0 lead in the third period of Game 1.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Bruins vs. Sabres in Game 2 on Monday, April 20.

Bruins vs. Sabres Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Bruins +1.5 (-185)

Sabres -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Bruins +142

Sabres -170

Total

6.5 (Over +105/Under -125)

Bruins vs. Sabres Starting Goalies

Bruins: Jeremy Swayman (0-1, 34 SV on 37 SOG)

Sabres: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (1-0, 17 SV on 20 SOG)

Bruins vs. Sabres How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 21

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: KeyBank Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN, MSG-B, NESN

Bruins record: 0-1

Sabres record: 1-0

Bruins vs. Sabres Best NHL Prop Bets

Bruins Best NHL Prop Bet

Morgan Geekie Anytime Goalscorer (+235)

Goalscorers are streaky, and Morgan Geekie is hot right now. After going goalless for a month (17 games), Geekie had a hat trick in Carolina on April 7. He scored in two of the next three games to end the regular season.

Geekie kept that going with a goal (and two assists) in Game 1. There was also a chance in which he appeared to have an open net to shoot at and elected to pass instead.

Bruins vs. Sabres Prediction and Pick

I’m going with the zig-zag theory in Game 2 and taking a veteran Bruins team to bounce back in Buffalo.

Boston closed at +138 in Game 1, and we’re now getting +142 in Game 2. History shows that teams are more profitable when coming off a loss, especially on the road, per VSIN .

The Bruins have been leaning on Swayman all season long, and he’s proven to be a strong playoff goalie in years past. If Boston was able to get a few clears in the third period of Game 1, the B's win that game, so I’ll back them as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Bruins +142

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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