Bruins Fall to Senators, Record Second Straight Loss

The Boston Bruins (2-2-0) suffered their second straight loss on Monday night to the Ottawa Senators (2-0-0) 4-1 at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ special teams woes continued in the opening frame of the contest.

Boston had the first power play opportunity of the night after Ottawa forward Warren Foegele was called for interference at the 7:19 mark of the first period.

While the Senators were short-handed, they forced a 2-on-1 with forwards Tim Stützle and Michael Amadio after a mishandled puck by Bruins forward David Pastrnak and Stützle capitalized with a goal at 7:39 to put the Senators up 1-0.

In the final seconds of the power play, Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm turned the puck over to create another 2-on-1 for Ottawa and Stützle took advantage again with his second goal of the night at 9:22, three seconds after the Senators returned to full strength, to make the score 2-0.

After heading into the first intermission with a two-goal lead, Ottawa added to its score 3-0 early in the second period with a goal from forward Drake Batherson at 1:06 with help from Stützle.

Batherson’s score was set up after a turnover by Bruins forward James Hagens in the neutral zone.

Later in the frame, Amadio knocked the puck past Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman at 5:19 to make the Senators lead 4-0. Forwards Shane Pinto and Nick Cousins picked up assists on the score.

Ottawa had a couple of good looks down the stretch of the period, but could not get anything else to go and headed into the second intermission with the 4-0 lead.

The Bruins got on the board 4-1 in the third period with a goal from Hagens at 3:30 to avoid the shutout.

Hagens banks it home. pic.twitter.com/MfeqhtJ6uL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 6, 2026

In total, the Bruins had 21 giveaways compared to the Senators’ 14. Additionally, Ottawa had more shots on goal with 24 versus Boston’s 19.

Swayman finished his night with 20 saves out of 24 shot attempts for an .833 save percentage.

Senators starting goalie Linus Ullmark notched 10 saves in 40 minutes in net and Samuel Ersson had eight saves in 20 minutes of action. Ersson gave up the Bruins’ only goal of the night.

Next up, the Bruins host the Utah Mammoth (2-1-0) on Thursday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.