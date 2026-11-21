The Boston Bruins (14-7-1) start a six-game home stand on Saturday night as they host the Washington Capitals (10-10) at TD Garden.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Boston.

The Capitals enter the matchup riding a four-game losing streak. During the stretch, Washington has suffered losses to New Jersey 5-2 and 7-4, Tampa Bay 5-2, and Buffalo 6-3.

Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. This season, Swayman has played in 16 games and notched a 2.50 goals against average, a .908 save percentage, and a 10-5-1 record.

Latest Injury News From Capitals at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

The Capitals will be down

Bruins forward James Hagens is out with a back injury.

Capitals at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals

When: Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 14- Bruins won 3-2 in shootout

How to Watch Capitals at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), MNMT (Washington)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 106.7 The Fan and Capitals Radio Network (Washington)

SiriusXM: 225

Betting Odds for Capitals at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins earned a 4-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided an injury update on forward James Hagens after practice on Friday. See the latest here.

Bruins forward Matthew Poitras talked about returning to the lineup after missing one game as a healthy scratch and playing at wing. Everything he said here.

Projected Lines: Capitals at Bruins

Capitals: Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Tuch

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Ryan Leonard -- Boone Jenner -- Tom Wilson

Jordan Kyrou -- Ilya Protas -- Justin Sourdif



Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy

Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren

Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany



Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Bruins: Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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