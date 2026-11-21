Capitals at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (14-7-1) start a six-game home stand on Saturday night as they host the Washington Capitals (10-10) at TD Garden.
The Bruins are coming off a 4-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. The victory snapped a three-game skid for Boston.
The Capitals enter the matchup riding a four-game losing streak. During the stretch, Washington has suffered losses to New Jersey 5-2 and 7-4, Tampa Bay 5-2, and Buffalo 6-3.
Jeremy Swayman will start in net for the Bruins. This season, Swayman has played in 16 games and notched a 2.50 goals against average, a .908 save percentage, and a 10-5-1 record.
Latest Injury News From Capitals at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
The Capitals will be down
- Bruins forward James Hagens is out with a back injury.
Capitals at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Washington Capitals
When: Saturday, Nov. 21 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 14- Bruins won 3-2 in shootout
How to Watch Capitals at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), MNMT (Washington)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 106.7 The Fan and Capitals Radio Network (Washington)
SiriusXM: 225
Betting Odds for Capitals at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins earned a 4-1 road win over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night to snap a three-game skid. Check out the full game recap here.
- Bruins head coach Marco Sturm provided an injury update on forward James Hagens after practice on Friday. See the latest here.
- Bruins forward Matthew Poitras talked about returning to the lineup after missing one game as a healthy scratch and playing at wing. Everything he said here.
Projected Lines: Capitals at Bruins
Capitals:
Aliaksei Protas -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Alex Tuch
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Ryan Leonard -- Boone Jenner -- Tom Wilson
Jordan Kyrou -- Ilya Protas -- Justin Sourdif
Jakob Chychrun -- Matt Roy
Martin Fehervary -- Timothy Liljegren
Cole Hutson -- Jack St. Ivany
Charlie Lindgren
Logan Thompson
Bruins:
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1