Wild at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (13-5-1) continue their home stand against the Minnesota Wild (14-3-4) on Saturday night.
The Bruins are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The defeat snapped a four-game win streak for Boston.
On the other side, the Wild is riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. In the stretch, Minnesota has picked up wins over Montreal 2-1 in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.
This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Wild won the first meeting 4-1 on Oct. 3 in Minnesota.
Injury News From Wild at Bruins
- Bruins injuries: James Hagens (back).
- Wild injuries: Filip Gustavsson (lower body).
Wild at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild
When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: Minnesota 1-0
Last Meeting: Oct. 3- Wild won 4-1
How to Watch Wild at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), MINNHL/Wild+ (Minnesota)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KFAN 100.3 FM (Minnesota)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Wild at Bruins
Spread: Minnesota -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Check out the game recap here.
- Take a look at our Takeaways From Bruins Loss to Canadiens.
- Although the FAA outage on Friday impacted some sporting events across the country this weekend, the Bruins and Wild did not have issues.
Projected Lines: Wild at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Wild:
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jared Spurgeon -- Jonas Brodin
Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1