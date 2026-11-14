Wild at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (13-5-1) continue their home stand against the Minnesota Wild (14-3-4) on Saturday night.

The Bruins are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. The defeat snapped a four-game win streak for Boston.

On the other side, the Wild is riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. In the stretch, Minnesota has picked up wins over Montreal 2-1 in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season. The Wild won the first meeting 4-1 on Oct. 3 in Minnesota.

Injury News From Wild at Bruins

Bruins injuries: James Hagens (back).

Wild injuries: Filip Gustavsson (lower body).

Wild at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Minnesota Wild

When: Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: Minnesota 1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 3- Wild won 4-1

How to Watch Wild at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), MINNHL/Wild+ (Minnesota)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KFAN 100.3 FM (Minnesota)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Wild at Bruins

Spread: Minnesota -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 5-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Check out the game recap here.

Take a look at our Takeaways From Bruins Loss to Canadiens.

Although the FAA outage on Friday impacted some sporting events across the country this weekend, the Bruins and Wild did not have issues.

Projected Lines: Wild at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Wild: Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno



Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jared Spurgeon -- Jonas Brodin

Olli Maatta -- Zach Bogosian



Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Mikey Eyssimont -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- Marat Khusnutdinov

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- William Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Connor Clifton



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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