Three Stars of Game in Bruins 6-4 Win Over Sharks

The Boston Bruins earned a 6-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

The Bruins jumped in front first in the early minutes of the opening frame, but the Sharks continued to stay in the game until the final minutes.

After going into the second intermission tied at 2, Boston outscored San Jose 4-2 in the third to pick up the victory.

Multiple players stepped up in the contest as five Bruins had a multi-point game and nine had at least one point.

Below are the three stars of the game from the NHL.

Fraser Minten, Bruins

Bruins forward Fraser Minten played a big part in Boston’s win over San Jose on Saturday night. In the game, the 22-year old recorded one goal and one assist for two points.

Minten’s assist was on forward Marat Khusnutdinov’s goal at the 8:20 mark in the second period to put the Bruins in front 2-1. Forward Morgan Geekie also got an assist on the score.

His goal came at 12:00 in the third period while the Bruins were on the power play to give them some support 5-3. Forwards JJ Peterka and Casey Mittelstadt logged assists.

Both Minten’s assist and goal was his fifth of each on the season.

Casey Mittelstadt, Bruins

Like Minten, Bruins forward Casey Mittelstadt also totaled two points in the victory on one goal and one assist.

Mittelstadt scored the first goal of the night by either team at 3:08 in the first period to put the Bruins up 1-0. Forwards Elias Lindholm and James Hagens helped with the score.

His assist was on Minten’s goal in the third period.

Mittelstadt’s goal also marked a milestone for the 27-year-old as it was his 100th career goal in the NHL. For the season, it was his fourth goal and third assist.

THIS LINE WOULD NOT BE DENIED A GOAL 🔥



WHAT. A. SEQUENCE. pic.twitter.com/TxNTtxpTre — NESN (@NESN) October 24, 2026

Will Smith, Sharks

Sharks forward Will Smith made an impact in his hometown game on Saturday night.

The Lexington, Mass., native and former Boston College Eagle scored one goal for one point. His goal came at 12:27 in the third to get San Jose within one 5-4.

Although that was his only score, Smith tallied five shots on goal including two in the final 5:13 of regulation to try and tie the game.

Smith’s goal was his fourth of the season.

WILL SMITH SCORES IN HIS HOMETOWN!!! 🦈 pic.twitter.com/GJfBhJuOta — NHL (@NHL) October 25, 2026

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