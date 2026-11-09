Bruins Release Details For Patrice Bergeron's Jersey Retirement Ceremony

The Boston Bruins have released additional details for Patrice Bergeron’s jersey retirement ceremony on Dec. 1.

The event will start off with an Alumni Gold Carpet Entrance at The Hub on Causeway which will give fans the chance to see their favorite Bruins legends as they arrive to the ceremony.

As for inside TD Garden, the ceremony is set to start at 6:10 p.m. ET and will be hosted by former Bruin Andrew Ference. Ference also hosted Zdeno Chara’s ceremony in January.

Fans with tickets will also receive a Patrice Bergeron bobblehead as they enter TD Garden.

According to the press release, the bobblehead features Bergeron in his faceoff pose and will highlight multiple of his career achievements on the base.

There will also be a pregame party at Banners Kitchen & Tap at 2:30 p.m., which is a ticketed event, a special 50/50 raffle, and exclusive merch.

Hall of Fame induction tonight 🙌

37 to the rafters 🔜

All the details for Dec. 1 ⤵️https://t.co/vy04aSmZ0e pic.twitter.com/ppUQNIPAd6 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 9, 2026

Bergeron was a second-round draft pick by the Bruins in 2003 and spent his entire career with the organization before he retired in 2023.

He totaled 1,040 points in 1,294 games with Boston and ranks fourth in all-time goals (427) and assists (613) as well as third in points for the franchise.

Bergeron was also team captain from 2021-23.

The Bruins officially announced they were retiring Bergeron’s No. 37 in June.

Bergeron will be the 14th Bruin to have his number hung in the rafters of TD Garden.

He joins Zdeno Chara (No. 33), Willie O’Ree (No. 22), Rick Middleton (No. 16), Cam Neely (No. 8), Terry O’Reilly (No. 24), Ray Bourque (No. 77), Phil Esposito (No. 7), Johnny Bucyk (No. 9), Bobby Orr (No. 4), Milt Schmidt (No. 15), Eddie Shore (No. 2), Aubrey “Dit” Clapper (No. 5), and Lionel Hitchman (No. 3).

Patrice Bergeron Jersey Retirement Ceremony Schedule

(via Boston Bruins)

4:00 p.m. — Start of Alumni Gold Carpet

4:30 p.m. — TD Garden Doors Open for All Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m. — Fans and Media are strongly encouraged to be seated for the pregame ceremony

6:10 p.m. — Patrice Bergeron’s Number 37 Retirement Ceremony Begins

8:00 p.m. — Game Start

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