Sharks at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (8-2-1) are looking to sweep their series with San Jose as they host the Sharks (6-4-1) on Saturday night at TD Garden.
The Bruins are coming off a 6-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. In the game, Boston had goals from Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, JJ Peterka, and Mark Kastelic.
San Jose is riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. The stretch has included wins over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night and the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Thursday night.
The game marks the second and final matchup between the two teams. In the first meeting on Oct. 13, the Bruins defeated the Sharks 6-3 in San Jose.
Latest Injury News From Sharks at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Sharks injuries: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body).
Sharks at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks
When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: Bruins 1-0
Last Meeting: Oct. 13- Bruins won 6-3
How to Watch Sharks at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), NBCSCA (San Jose)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), Sharks Audio Network
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Sharks at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Read the full game recap here.
- Boston signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension. See all the details here.
- Earlier in the week, the Bruins wrapped up their first big road trip of the season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.
Projected Lines: Sharks at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Sharks:
Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith
Ivar Stenberg -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood
Mason Marchment -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli
Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring
Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba
Dmitry Orlov -- Nolan Allan
Alex Nedeljkovic
Yaroslav Askarov
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1