Sharks at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (8-2-1) are looking to sweep their series with San Jose as they host the Sharks (6-4-1) on Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Bruins are coming off a 6-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. In the game, Boston had goals from Casey Mittelstadt, Elias Lindholm, David Pastrnak, JJ Peterka, and Mark Kastelic.

San Jose is riding a two-game win streak into the matchup. The stretch has included wins over the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 in overtime on Tuesday night and the Ottawa Senators 6-2 on Thursday night.

The game marks the second and final matchup between the two teams. In the first meeting on Oct. 13, the Bruins defeated the Sharks 6-3 in San Jose.

Latest Injury News From Sharks at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Sharks injuries: Alexander Wennberg (upper body), Igor Chernyshov (upper body).

Sharks at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks

When: Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: Bruins 1-0

Last Meeting: Oct. 13- Bruins won 6-3

How to Watch Sharks at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), NBCSCA (San Jose)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), Sharks Audio Network

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Sharks at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Read the full game recap here.

Boston signed forward Marat Khusnutdinov to a three-year contract extension. See all the details here.

Earlier in the week, the Bruins wrapped up their first big road trip of the season with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Projected Lines: Sharks at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Sharks: Collin Graf -- Macklin Celebrini -- Will Smith

Ivar Stenberg -- Michael Misa -- Kiefer Sherwood

Mason Marchment -- Ty Dellandrea -- Tyler Toffoli

Barclay Goodrow -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette



Darnell Nurse -- Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson -- Jacob Trouba

Dmitry Orlov -- Nolan Allan



Alex Nedeljkovic

Yaroslav Askarov

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matthew Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.