Elias Lindholm’s Four Goals Push Bruins Past Capitals
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The Boston Bruins (15-7-1) won their second straight game on Saturday night with a 7-5 victory over the Washington Capitals (10-11) at TD Garden.
The Capitals jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first period.
Washington got on the board first 1-0 at the 8:03 mark of the opening frame with a goal from forward Tom Wilson, assisted by defenseman Matt Roy and forward Boone Jenner.
The Bruins knotted up the contest at 1 at 12:42 with a tip-in goal from forward Elias Lindholm on the power play. Boston earned the man advantage seconds prior to the goal after Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun was called for holding at 12:37.
Lindholm’s goal was assisted by forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.
A little over three minutes later, forward Alex Tuch placed Washington back in front 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 15:58. The Capitals were down Chychrun, who was serving a two-minute minor for delaying game (puck over glass).
In the second period, the Bruins outscored the Capitals 4-2 to take the 5-4 lead into the second intermission.
Pastrnak tied up the game at 2 with a goal at 2:01 with help from forward Morgan Geekie and Lindholm. Forward Tanner Jeannot put Boston in front 3-2 at 6:23 with a tip-in score assisted by McAvoy and forward Sean Kuraly.
Lindholm added to the Bruins’ lead 4-2 with his second goal of the night at 8:54, assisted by Geekie and goalie Jeremy Swayman.
Down the stretch of the second, the Capitals scored a pair of unanswered goals to even things at 4.
The first came from forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on the power play at 10:50 with assists from forwards Ilya Protas and Ryan Leonard while the other came from forward Dylan Strome at 14:08 with help from Chychrun and defenseman Jack St. Ivany.
Lindholm completed the hat trick with his third goal of the night at 18:24, assisted by defenseman Connor Clifton and Geekie, to put Boston back in front 5-4.
Lindhom knocked in his fourth score of the night at 4:07 in the third to add to the Bruins’ lead 6-4. Lindholm’s goal was assisted by Pastrnak and McAvoy.
Washington got back within one 6-5 with a power-play goal from Chychrun at 15:28, assisted by Strome and forward Alex Ovechkin, but the Capitals could not find the equalizer.
Forward Fraser Minten iced the game for Boston at 18:34 with an empty netter to finalize the 7-5 score. Forward Marat Khusnutdinov picked up the assist on the score.
Next up, the Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets (11-9-3) on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1