The Boston Bruins (15-7-1) won their second straight game on Saturday night with a 7-5 victory over the Washington Capitals (10-11) at TD Garden.

The Capitals jumped out to a 2-1 lead in the first period.

Washington got on the board first 1-0 at the 8:03 mark of the opening frame with a goal from forward Tom Wilson, assisted by defenseman Matt Roy and forward Boone Jenner.

The Bruins knotted up the contest at 1 at 12:42 with a tip-in goal from forward Elias Lindholm on the power play. Boston earned the man advantage seconds prior to the goal after Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun was called for holding at 12:37.

Lindholm’s goal was assisted by forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Charlie McAvoy.

A little over three minutes later, forward Alex Tuch placed Washington back in front 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 15:58. The Capitals were down Chychrun, who was serving a two-minute minor for delaying game (puck over glass).

In the second period, the Bruins outscored the Capitals 4-2 to take the 5-4 lead into the second intermission.

Pastrnak tied up the game at 2 with a goal at 2:01 with help from forward Morgan Geekie and Lindholm. Forward Tanner Jeannot put Boston in front 3-2 at 6:23 with a tip-in score assisted by McAvoy and forward Sean Kuraly.

TANNER TIP DRILL 👌 pic.twitter.com/VN7uox18Sv — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2026

Lindholm added to the Bruins’ lead 4-2 with his second goal of the night at 8:54, assisted by Geekie and goalie Jeremy Swayman.

Down the stretch of the second, the Capitals scored a pair of unanswered goals to even things at 4.

The first came from forward Pierre-Luc Dubois on the power play at 10:50 with assists from forwards Ilya Protas and Ryan Leonard while the other came from forward Dylan Strome at 14:08 with help from Chychrun and defenseman Jack St. Ivany.

Lindholm completed the hat trick with his third goal of the night at 18:24, assisted by defenseman Connor Clifton and Geekie, to put Boston back in front 5-4.

ELIAS TIPS IT HOME FOR THE HATTY 🧢 pic.twitter.com/uaNV3Jup3O — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 22, 2026

Lindhom knocked in his fourth score of the night at 4:07 in the third to add to the Bruins’ lead 6-4. Lindholm’s goal was assisted by Pastrnak and McAvoy.

Washington got back within one 6-5 with a power-play goal from Chychrun at 15:28, assisted by Strome and forward Alex Ovechkin, but the Capitals could not find the equalizer.

Forward Fraser Minten iced the game for Boston at 18:34 with an empty netter to finalize the 7-5 score. Forward Marat Khusnutdinov picked up the assist on the score.

Next up, the Bruins host the Winnipeg Jets (11-9-3) on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.