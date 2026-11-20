The Boston Bruins took the ice at TD Garden on Friday morning for practice.

After practice, Bruins forward Matthew Poitras spoke about getting back into the lineup against the Red Wings after missing one game as a healthy scratch.

“Yeah, I was excited to play again and just to come in and try and have an impact and do my thing,” said Poitras.

The 22-year-old detailed his mindset during the scratch and stated that it helps with motivation when he returns to the lineup.

“Yeah, it's obviously not fun being scratched and having to watch,” said Poitras. “But yeah, just kind of being motivated when you get back in, and trying to have some good energy and bring good energy to the locker room, and yeah, just trying to have an impact any way I can positively on the game and help the team win.”

In Wednesday’s game against Detroit, Poitras played at right wing instead of his usual spot at center.

He spoke about the move from wing to center and credited two of his linemates for making the process easier.

“It's different, but yeah, I felt pretty comfortable,” said Poitras on playing wing. “I mean, Mints [Fraser Minten] is a very reliable player and Khusy [Marat Khusnutdinov] too. So, they made it easy for me to go there and kind of just find a way to adapt to playing wing for the first time in a long time, so yeah. But I felt comfortable.”

Poitras shared the difference in playing at the positions.

“I think it's just different responsibilities,” said Poitras. “Kind of just got to mark a defenseman and help out in the slot, and just kind of different. But even when you're playing center, sometimes you find yourself in the wing spot. So, everybody on the team kind of knows how to do both, and yeah. So obviously they're a little different, you’re not in the middle of the ice as much, but yeah, felt comfortable.”

Poitras and the Bruins return to action on Saturday night to host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. ET on NESN.

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