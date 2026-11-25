It hasn’t always been pretty for Elias Lindholm in Boston.

In the opening moments of 2024 free agency, the Bruins secured his signature for seven years and $54.25 million, with an average annual value of $7.75 million. The two seasons that followed simply didn’t live up to the price tag.

Lindholm logged almost identical numbers during those two years, with 17 goals and 30 assists in 2024-25, and 17 goals with 31 assists in 2025-26. Last season was much more efficient, considering he played just 69 games, compared to the 82 of the season prior.

Through the first 23 games of his third season in Boston, it’s been an entirely different story. His 11 goals and assists apiece put him on pace for a 40-goal, 40-assist season, a feat only the league’s most elite playmakers hit on a yearly basis.

“It feels good,” Lindholm said Saturday. “Obviously coming into the season feeling good, and right away I felt like my body was in a good place. It makes it easier to play, for sure. The confidence keeps growing and just got to keep doing the right things, and it’ll usually pay off.”

Now in his 14th NHL season and his fourth franchise, the 31-year-old has never been one for consistency. In 2021-22, he put together an unbelievable campaign for the Calgary Flames, scoring 42 goals and assisting 40 more. It’s not something he’s ever come close to doing again.

Saturday’s 7-5 triumph over the Washington Capitals was the best reflection of his resurgence, as he scored four goals in a game for the first time in his enduring career. It was also his third NHL hat trick.

Perhaps even more telling than the accumulation of goals themselves were the methods in which he scored. Three of the four came in tip-fashion, as he showcased his ability to redirect pucks goalbound.

“It was just one of those nights I guess,” Lindholm said. “It probably isn’t going to happen very often, or ever again, but everything that I touched went in a good place.”

Back on the first line between David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie, Lindholm has come alive. He’s always proved very dangerous while floating net-front around the crease. When his defensemen fire in pucks from the blue line, he’s constantly looking to get a solid stick on the airborne puck.

After his four-goal performance, Lindholm soared up to the top of the Bruins’ goal-scoring leaderboard, tied with Pastrnak at 11. Considering those two are the highest-paid players in the team’s budget, those figures are starting to match expectations much better.

“It’s amazing what it does when you feel really, really good,” Sturm said of Lindholm. “Players, if they feel good, good things happen usually … I hope he’s going to enjoy [Saturday], and he’s going to remember this one for sure, for the rest of his career.”

Ironically, Lindholm’s first Bruins hat trick was not rewarded with many hats, at least not initially. Just one hit the ice after he scored his third goal, with even Pastrnak and Sturm admitting they weren’t sure that was his third. Almost poetically, hats collected on the ice after he tucked his fourth of the night.

Across his first couple of seasons in Boston, the Swede was dealing with a lingering back injury. The injury took place a month after signing in free agency, and it was a recurring issue for him until the recent offseason.

As a result, Lindholm was subject to tons of backlash from fans. This was primarily due to his nearly $8 million AAV contract, compared to a point-total production that didn’t rise to the equivalent level. He’s since quieted that noise, and Sturm believes that version of Lindholm is in the past.

“I can’t say anything [about] what happened in the past, but I just see a guy right now who’s been on fire,” Sturm said. “He’s fun to watch, fun to be around and he loves to come to the rink. So, I’m just happy for him and also for the people to get to see now what the real Elias is, what I had in my mind when he even signed here.”

If the stat sheet production wasn’t enough, Lindholm also leads the NHL in faceoffs won. He has won 277 of his 451 draws, good for 61.4% That percentage also places him first in the league for qualifying centers who have taken at least 260 faceoffs thus far.

The season is still young, and a lot can happen in the remaining 61 games of the regular season, but this is clearly a fresh version of Elias Lindholm. If he can maintain anything close to this efficiency, Boston has itself a dangerous offensive weapon to complement Pastrnak.

The Bruins knew what they were getting when they inked him to that seven-year deal in 2024, it just took some time for that investment to pay off. With health issues seemingly in the rearview, Lindholm is beginning to look like the player the organization envisioned when they brought him in.

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