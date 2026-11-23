The NHL has a bigger seven-game slate on Monday night to open Thanksgiving week.

John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the New York Islanders in a key matchup, with a few other interesting games on the docket.

I’m targeting an OVER on Long Island and a pair of favorites for my NHL best bets on Monday night.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Nov. 23.

NHL Best Bets for Monday, Nov. 23

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders OVER 6.5 (-108)

Montreal Canadiens (-155) vs. Los Angeles Kings

Utah Mammoth (-118) at Winnipeg Jets

Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Islanders OVER 6.5 (-108)

The Maple Leafs have lost nine games in a row, including eight at home, and now head out on a three-game road trip. Toronto has allowed at least four goals in three straight games and seven of its past eight, going OVER the total in five of its past six as well.

The Islanders are coming off a 3-2 win in Detroit, but they’ve also trended to the OVER this season at 12-10.

I don’t trust Toronto’s defense or either goalie right now, and the Leafs should be able to put a few goals on the board even if it is against Ilya Sorokin.

Montreal Canadiens (-155) vs. Los Angeles Kings

The Canadiens returned home on Saturday night to suffer a tough loss against the Flyers. Montreal made a third-period comeback before Jacob Fowler allowed a soft goal in the final minute to lose in regulation.

Luckily for the Habs, the Kings present a great opportunity to get right back on track.

Los Angeles has lost five of its last seven games, including a 4-2 loss in Ottawa on Saturday night. The Kings are now just 7-12-2 on the season, while the Habs are still 14-6-4.

These are two teams on different levels right now, so I’m willing to lay the juice on the Canadiens tonight.

Utah Mammoth (-118) at Winnipeg Jets

The Mammoth are a bit beat up right now, but they were still able to snap a six-game losing streak with wins against the Avalanche and Ducks in their last two contests. They’re now 12-9-3 on the season and 6-6-1 on the road.

The Jets have had a turbulent season and appear to be on the downswing after a six-game winning streak. That type of success was never sustainable, and losing two of three is just the start.

Utah is still a better team than Winnipeg, even with all of its injuries, and the Mammoth should be a bigger favorite tonight.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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