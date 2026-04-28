Top Shelf Picks: NHL Best Bets Today (Predictions for Bruins-Sabres, Wild-Stars, Ducks-Oilers)

There are three NHL games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs on Tuesday night, with the Bruins and Oilers looking to stave off elimination in their respective Game 5s.

I’m targeting a pair of road underdogs and a home favorites for my NHL best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into my NHL best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Tuesday, April 28.

NHL Best Bets for Tuesday, April 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Bruins (+142) at Buffalo Sabres

Dallas Stars (-130) vs. Minnesota Wild

Anaheim Ducks +1.5 (-162) at Edmonton Oilers

Boston Bruins (+142) at Buffalo Sabres

I broke down this pick in the Bruins vs. Sabres betting preview:

Yes, the Sabres are the better team. But I don’t think they should be this big of favorites in Game 5.

The Bruins are a team with a few playoff veterans, including Jeremy Swayman in net. Swayman gave his bench an earful when he was relieved in Game 4, so you can bet that they’ll be locked in with a better effort in an elimination game.

Meanwhile, this is Buffalo's first time in the playoffs in what feels like forever. Experience and intangibles do matter in the postseason, so I’ll back the Bruins as road underdogs at a nice +142 price.

Dallas Stars (-130) vs. Minnesota Wild

I explained why I’m taking the Stars in the Game 5 betting preview:

I liked the Stars coming into this series due to their home ice advantage, and that’s why I’m going with them here in Game 5.

Dallas has struggled to get going in Game 1s in recent years, and that continued with a 6-1 loss to open this series. However, the Stars then won 4-2 and went to overtime in both games in Minnesota.

I’ll back Dallas at this -130 price to take a 3-2 series lead at home. You can also get them at -125 to win the series.

Anaheim Ducks +1.5 (-162) at Edmonton Oilers

Anaheim been the better team in this series, and I’ll take the insurance of a +1.5 puck line at -162, as explained in the Ducks vs. Oilers betting preview:

The Oilers haven’t shown anything this series to warrant being -175 favorites. Sure, they’re the more experienced team, but that hasn’t exactly helped them slow down the Ducks in this series.

The only way I can look in this game is to the Ducks or the UNDER 6.5 (+140). If the Oilers want any chance to turn this series around, they’re going to need to play playoff-style hockey and slow things down against the Ducks.

I’ll take Anaheim +1.5 (-162) in case of another overtime game, but +145 on the moneyline is worth a sprinkle or two as well.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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