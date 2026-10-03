Late Rally Gives Boston Bruins Overtime Win Over Winnipeg Jets

The Boston Bruins (2-0-0) picked up a 4-3 overtime win over the Winnipeg Jets (0-0-1) on Friday night at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Two straight to start it off. pic.twitter.com/XKnEghz1Et — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 3, 2026

After an aggressive start to the game, the Jets struck first 1-0 on a goal by defenseman Dylan DeMelo at the 4:52 mark of the first period. DeMelo’s score was assisted by forward Morgan Barron and forward Adam Lowry.

The Bruins evened things at 1 on a goal by defenseman Hampus Lindholm at 9:23 with help from forward Morgan Geekie and defenseman Will Borgen.

A little less than six minutes later, forward James Hagens put Boston in front 2-1 at 15:20 with his first NHL goal. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov and forward Mark Kastelic each tallied an assist on the rookie’s milestone.

JAMES HAGENS HAS HIS FIRST GOAL IN THE NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE 🚨#Jets pic.twitter.com/txFW2OQ9rx — TSN (@TSN_Sports) October 3, 2026

Although Winnipeg had more shots on goal than Boston 13-8 in the frame, the Bruins’ late rally sent them into the first intermission with the 2-1 lead.

Boston’s lead was short-lived in the second.

Bruins forward Elias Lindholm went into the penalty box for tripping at 1:34 in the period and Jets forward Kyle Connor knocked in the equalizer 16 seconds later on the power play to tie things at 2. Forwards Gabriel Vilardi and Cole Perfetti picked up assists on the score.

In the final seconds of the middle frame, Winnipeg went back in front 3-2 with a goal from defenseman Mario Ferraro at 19:48 with help from Lowry and Connor.

The Jets maintained their lead until 18:22 in the third when Elias Lindholm got the puck past Winnipeg goalie Stuart Skinner to knot up the contest at 3 and send the game into overtime.

Lindholm’s game-tying goal was assisted by forward David Pastrnak and defenseman Mason Lohrei.

In overtime, forward JJ Peterka sealed the 4-3 victory for the Bruins with the game-winning goal at 3:21 of the extra frame with help from Pastrnak and Zadorov.

BOSTON WINS IT‼️



JJ Peterka scores the winner in @Energizer overtime for the @NHLBruins! pic.twitter.com/XfjxcLrDsE — NHL (@NHL) October 3, 2026

In total, Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman boasted 30 saves and allowed three goals to give him a .909 save percentage on the night while Skinner had 26 saves and allowed four goals for a .867 save percentage.

Next up, the Bruins head to St. Paul, Minn., to take on the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET on NESN.

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