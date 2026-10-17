Live Updates: Boston Bruins at Anaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins (5-2) continue their road trip with a contest against the Anaheim Ducks (4-2) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday night.

The Bruins are coming off a 6-3 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night to open the stretch. The victory extended Boston’s win streak to three games.

The Ducks are looking to bounce back after suffering a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night to snap a two-game win streak.

Michael DiPietro will start in net for the Bruins, head coach Marco Sturm revealed on Friday afternoon prior to the game.

“A few things [went into the decision],” said Sturm. “First of all, we didn't play for a while, so want to get him in as soon as possible. And I think the rotation kicked in and even after this road trip, we thought today was the best time to put him in.”

DiPietro has started in one game for the Bruins so far this season. In the outing against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 3, he tallied 26 saves on 29 shots for an .897 save percentage. The Wild defeated the Bruins 4-1 and DiPietro was credited with the loss.

The Ducks will be going with Lukas Dostal who has started five games for Anaheim in 2026-27 and tallied a 2.98 goals against average, an .892 save percentage, and a 3-2 record.

“You can see in the record they're [a] pretty good hockey team,” said Sturm on the Ducks. “We had some issues last year against them. Very good skill. They have really good young kids in their lineup. I know they have a few guys hurt, but it's a tough, tough, tough team to play against with a very good special teams. So, we got to make sure we're going to play them 5-on-5 and win our special teams.”

This will be the 48th all-time meeting between the two teams. The Bruins are 19-23-2-3 against the Ducks which includes a 9-12-2-0 record in Anaheim.

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Pregame:

Puck drop is set for 10 p.m. ET.

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