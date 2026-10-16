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Bruins at Ducks Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

Everything to know about the Bruins and Ducks, including the latest injury news, lines, and more from Honda Center.
Kim Rankin|
Oct 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Oct 23, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Mason Lohrei (6) is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal during the second period against the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston BruinsAnaheim Ducks

The Boston Bruins (5-2) continue their West Coast trip on Friday night as they take on the Anaheim Ducks (4-2) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. 

The Bruins are riding a three-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston has earned wins over the Utah Mammoth 6-1, the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1, and most recently the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Tuesday night. 

As for the Ducks, they are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. The defeat snapped a two-game win streak for Anaheim which included victories against the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 and Flames 4-2. 

The game marks the first of two meetings between the Bruins and Ducks. The series finale will be on Feb. 15, 2027, in Boston.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Ducks

[This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news. Refresh your browser for the newest information].

Pregame:

  • Ducks Injuries: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee), Mikael Granlund (upper body). Bruins Injuries: None.

Bruins at Ducks Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks

When: Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Nov. 19, 2025- Ducks won 4-3

How to Watch Bruins at Ducks

TV: FOXLA+ and Prime Video (Anaheim), NESN (Boston)

Radio: Ducks Stream (Anaheim), 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Bruins at Ducks

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Bruins at Ducks

  • Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks to begin their West Coast trip on Tuesday night. Check out the full game recap here.
  • Boston Bruins On SI's Chris Vogel broke down three prospects that are standing out in Providence right now. Read about it here.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Ducks

(via NHL.com)

Bruins:

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei 

Michael DiPietro
Jeremy Swayman 

Ducks:

Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Nikita Klepov
Nikita Nesterenko -- Cutter Gauthier -- Beckett Sennecke 
Frank Vatrano -- Roger McQueen -- Judd Caulfield
A.J. Greer -- Tim Washe -- Jeff Malott

Jackson LaCombe -- Noah Warren
Pavel Mintyukov -- Tristan Luneau 
Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson

Lukas Dostal
Ville Husso

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Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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