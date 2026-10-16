Bruins at Ducks Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (5-2) continue their West Coast trip on Friday night as they take on the Anaheim Ducks (4-2) at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

The Bruins are riding a three-game win streak into the matchup. During the stretch, Boston has earned wins over the Utah Mammoth 6-1, the Philadelphia Flyers 5-1, and most recently the San Jose Sharks 6-3 on Tuesday night.

As for the Ducks, they are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. The defeat snapped a two-game win streak for Anaheim which included victories against the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 and Flames 4-2.

The game marks the first of two meetings between the Bruins and Ducks. The series finale will be on Feb. 15, 2027, in Boston.

Latest Injury News From Bruins at Ducks

[This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news. Refresh your browser for the newest information].

Pregame:

Ducks Injuries: Ian Moore (lower body), Troy Terry (hip), Ryan Poehling (knee), Mikael Granlund (upper body). Bruins Injuries: None.

Bruins at Ducks Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Anaheim Ducks

When: Friday, Oct. 16 at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Nov. 19, 2025- Ducks won 4-3

How to Watch Bruins at Ducks

TV: FOXLA+ and Prime Video (Anaheim), NESN (Boston)

Radio: Ducks Stream (Anaheim), 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Bruins at Ducks

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Bruins at Ducks

Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-3 win over the San Jose Sharks to begin their West Coast trip on Tuesday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins forward Fraser Minten and defenseman Charlie McAvoy both picked up Three Stars of the Game accolades from the NHL on Tuesday night.

Boston Bruins On SI's Chris Vogel broke down three prospects that are standing out in Providence right now. Read about it here.

Projected Lines: Bruins at Ducks

(via NHL.com)

Bruins: Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Michael DiPietro

Jeremy Swayman

Ducks: Alex Killorn -- Leo Carlsson -- Nikita Klepov

Nikita Nesterenko -- Cutter Gauthier -- Beckett Sennecke

Frank Vatrano -- Roger McQueen -- Judd Caulfield

A.J. Greer -- Tim Washe -- Jeff Malott



Jackson LaCombe -- Noah Warren

Pavel Mintyukov -- Tristan Luneau

Tyson Hinds -- Drew Helleson



Lukas Dostal

Ville Husso

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