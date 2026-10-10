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Flyers at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates

Everything to know about the Bruins and Flyers, including the latest injury news, lines, and more from TD Garden.
Kim Rankin|
Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) and Philadelphia Flyers center Jett Luchanko (77) battle for position in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Sep 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot (45) and Philadelphia Flyers center Jett Luchanko (77) battle for position in the second period at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Boston BruinsPhiladelphia Flyers

The Boston Bruins (3-2) wrap up their three-game home stand on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers (0-3-2) at TD Garden. 

The Bruins are looking to keep their momentum after earning a 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for Boston which included losses to the Minnesota Wild 4-1 and Ottawa Senators 4-1. 

As for the Flyers, they are still searching for their first win of the 2026-27 campaign. 

So far this season, Philadelphia has suffered regulation losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-0, Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1, and Ottawa Senators 2-1 as well as overtime losses to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 and Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.

Latest Injury News From Flyers at Bruins

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.

Flyers at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass. 

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: April 5- Philadelphia won 2-1 in OT

How to Watch Flyers at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), NBCSP (Philadelphia), NHL Network

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 97.5 The Fanatic (Philadelphia) 

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Flyers at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Flyers at Bruins

  • Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. Check out the recap here.
  • Boston Bruins On SI's Kim Rankin broke down how the Bruins were able to bounce back after their two-game skid. Take a look at it here.

Projected Lines: Flyers at Bruins

Flyers:

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Porter Martone
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Denver Barkey -- Matvei Michkov
Michael Bunting -- Noah Cates -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- David Jiricek
Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar

Bruins:

Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic

Hampus Lindholm -- Will Borgen
Nikita Zadorov -- Connor Clifton
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei 

Jeremy Swayman 
Michael DiPietro 

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Published | Modified
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

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