Flyers at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (3-2) wrap up their three-game home stand on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers (0-3-2) at TD Garden.

The Bruins are looking to keep their momentum after earning a 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for Boston which included losses to the Minnesota Wild 4-1 and Ottawa Senators 4-1.

As for the Flyers, they are still searching for their first win of the 2026-27 campaign.

So far this season, Philadelphia has suffered regulation losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-0, Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1, and Ottawa Senators 2-1 as well as overtime losses to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 and Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.

Latest Injury News From Flyers at Bruins

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.

Flyers at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers

When: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: April 5- Philadelphia won 2-1 in OT

How to Watch Flyers at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), NBCSP (Philadelphia), NHL Network

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 97.5 The Fanatic (Philadelphia)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Flyers at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Flyers at Bruins

Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. Check out the recap here.

Boston Bruins On SI's Kim Rankin broke down how the Bruins were able to bounce back after their two-game skid. Take a look at it here.

Earlier in the week, the Bruins activated forward Matt Poitras off the injured reserve.

Projected Lines: Flyers at Bruins

Flyers: Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Porter Martone

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Denver Barkey -- Matvei Michkov

Michael Bunting -- Noah Cates -- Noel Acciari



Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- David Jiricek

Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit



Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Bruins: Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Will Borgen

Nikita Zadorov -- Connor Clifton

Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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