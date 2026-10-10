Flyers at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (3-2) wrap up their three-game home stand on Saturday afternoon as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers (0-3-2) at TD Garden.
The Bruins are looking to keep their momentum after earning a 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. The victory snapped a two-game skid for Boston which included losses to the Minnesota Wild 4-1 and Ottawa Senators 4-1.
As for the Flyers, they are still searching for their first win of the 2026-27 campaign.
So far this season, Philadelphia has suffered regulation losses to the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-0, Tampa Bay Lightning 4-1, and Ottawa Senators 2-1 as well as overtime losses to the New Jersey Devils 3-2 and Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.
Latest Injury News From Flyers at Bruins
This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.
Flyers at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers
When: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: April 5- Philadelphia won 2-1 in OT
How to Watch Flyers at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), NBCSP (Philadelphia), NHL Network
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 97.5 The Fanatic (Philadelphia)
SiriusXM: 91
Betting Odds for Flyers at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Flyers at Bruins
- Last Time Out: The Bruins picked up a 6-1 win over the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night. Check out the recap here.
- Boston Bruins On SI's Kim Rankin broke down how the Bruins were able to bounce back after their two-game skid. Take a look at it here.
- Earlier in the week, the Bruins activated forward Matt Poitras off the injured reserve.
Projected Lines: Flyers at Bruins
Flyers:
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Porter Martone
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Denver Barkey -- Matvei Michkov
Michael Bunting -- Noah Cates -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- David Jiricek
Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Bruins:
Morgan Geekie -- Pavel Zacha -- David Pastrnak
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- JJ Peterka
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Tanner Jeannot -- Matt Poitras -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Will Borgen
Nikita Zadorov -- Connor Clifton
Frederic Brunet -- Mason Lohrei
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1