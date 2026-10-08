Mammoth at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (2-2-0) continue their home stand on Thursday night as they host the Utah Mammoth (3-1-0) at TD Garden.
Boston will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak. After winning its first two games of the season against the Rangers 3-0 and Jets 4-3 in overtime, the Bruins have lost their last two games, the first against the Wild and the other against the Senators, both with a final score of 4-1.
As for Utah, the team will try and continue its early season hot streak. The Mammoth opened its 2026-27 campaign with two wins against the Blackhawks 6-0 and the Blue Jackets 4-1.
The team suffered their first loss of the season to the Rangers 4-2 on Sunday, but bounced back in its last outing with a 5-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday night.
The game is the first of two that the Bruins and Mammoth will play this season. The final game of the series will be on Jan. 23, 2027, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.
Latest Injury News From Mammoth at Bruins
This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.
Mammoth at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Utah Mammoth
When: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: Dec. 16, 2025- Boston won 4-1
How to Watch Mammoth at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), Utah16 (Utah)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KSL Sports Zone 97.5 (Utah)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Mammoth at Bruins
Spread: Utah -1.5
Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Mammoth at Bruins
- Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night, marking their second consecutive loss. Check out the game recap here.
- One of Boston’s issues during its skid has been the power play. Boston Bruins On SI’s Chris Vogel broke down what went wrong in the Bruins’ game against the Senators.
- In Case You Missed It: Check out what Bruins head coach Marco Sturm and forward James Hagens said after Monday's loss.
Lines: Mammoth at Bruins
This section will be updated once the lines are released for both teams.
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1