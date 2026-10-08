Mammoth at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (2-2-0) continue their home stand on Thursday night as they host the Utah Mammoth (3-1-0) at TD Garden.

Boston will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak. After winning its first two games of the season against the Rangers 3-0 and Jets 4-3 in overtime, the Bruins have lost their last two games, the first against the Wild and the other against the Senators, both with a final score of 4-1.

As for Utah, the team will try and continue its early season hot streak. The Mammoth opened its 2026-27 campaign with two wins against the Blackhawks 6-0 and the Blue Jackets 4-1.

The team suffered their first loss of the season to the Rangers 4-2 on Sunday, but bounced back in its last outing with a 5-3 win over the Devils on Tuesday night.

The game is the first of two that the Bruins and Mammoth will play this season. The final game of the series will be on Jan. 23, 2027, at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Latest Injury News From Mammoth at Bruins

This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game.

Mammoth at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Utah Mammoth

When: Thursday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Dec. 16, 2025- Boston won 4-1

How to Watch Mammoth at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), Utah16 (Utah)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KSL Sports Zone 97.5 (Utah)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Mammoth at Bruins

Spread: Utah -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Mammoth at Bruins

Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 4-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Monday night, marking their second consecutive loss. Check out the game recap here.

One of Boston’s issues during its skid has been the power play. Boston Bruins On SI’s Chris Vogel broke down what went wrong in the Bruins’ game against the Senators.

In Case You Missed It: Check out what Bruins head coach Marco Sturm and forward James Hagens said after Monday's loss.

Lines: Mammoth at Bruins

This section will be updated once the lines are released for both teams.

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