Pair of Bruins Set for Season Debut Against Senators

Ahead of Monday’s matchup against Ottawa, Boston Bruins head coach Marco Strum announced a pair of changes to the lineup, with Matt Poitras and Frederic Brunet set to make their season debut.

Matt Poitras returns to the active lineup after a short stint on injured reserve to start the year, following a lower-body injury near the end of camp. To activate Poitras from injured reserve, the Bruins place Michael Eyssimont on waivers Sunday to open up a roster spot for the 22-year old center.

It’ll be a new role for the young forward as he tries to adjust to a bottom-six slot and centering a line that includes Tanner Jeannot and Mark Kastelic. Ahead of his season debut, Poitras spoke on how his game suits the role and the adjustments he’ll need to make as he looks to stake his claim to a full time spot with the main club.

“Just be a little bit more responsible," said Poitras. "I always want to be responsible, just bear down on draws and play hard and simple. I'm going to go out there and take what's in front of me and still try and make some plays.”

The former second rounder made his NHL debut during the 2024-25 season, playing in 33 games and recording five goals and ten assists. Last season, Poitras spent nearly the entire season in the AHL with Providence, posting 13 goals and 31 assists in 69 games, while also making a three game cameo in Boston, scoring one goal.

The 2026-27 season will be one that determines if Poitras fits in the Bruins’ future plans as a full time NHL center or if the former highly regarded prospect will be exposed to the other organizations via waivers before continuing his career with a new franchise or back in Providence.

Frederic Brunet gets set to skate in just his second career NHL game, appearing in one game during the 2024-25 season, after three full seasons in Providence. In his time in the AHL, Brunet has accounted for 75 points on 19 goals and 56 assists over 183 games. This morning, Brunet made it clear that the expectations are different from his one game stint two years ago.

“I feel like I'm a part of the team now, and I think it's just a different approach," said Brunet. "I want to stay in the lineup. I know the first game I played was kind of a try out and I think this year is just to prove that I can stick in the lineup and I think it's just a different approach for me but I'm looking forward to it.”

The former fifth-rounder gives the Bruins another option on the blue line that can move the puck and contribute on both ends of the ice. Defensively, Brunet has grown into the professional game as he’s bulked up and has taken his physicality up a notch, being a key piece on a Providence Bruins team that allowed the second lowest amount of goals in 2025-26. Offensively, his production has improved in each of his seasons with Providence, including a career high 12 goals and 24 assists a year ago.

The game is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on NESN.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.