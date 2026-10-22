Predators at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (7-2-1) return home to take on the Nashville Predators (3-2-3) after seeing its five game win streak snapped against Dallas on Tuesday.
On the west coast road trip the Bruins went 3-0-1, including winning all three in California against the Sharks, Ducks, and Kings before falling 3-2 in overtime to Dallas to complete the road trip.
As for Nashville, the Predators ended a three game skid with a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues last time out.
The Bruins will be looking for a better outcome than the last time they faced Nashville, falling 6-3 at home. Earlier in the 2025-26 season, Boston travelled to Nashville and downed the Predators 3-2 in overtime.
Latest Updates and Injury News From Predators at Bruins
Pregame
There is no gameday injury information available at the present time. This section will be updated in the build-up to puckdrop and through the end of the game with the latest updates and any injury news.
Predators at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars
When: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 5- Nashville won 6-3
How to Watch Predators at Bruins
TV: NESN, Scripps Sports, ESPN+
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 102.5 The Game (WPRT-FM)
SiriusXM: 223
Betting Odds for Predators at Bruins
Moneyline: Bruins -155, Nashville +130
Spread: Bruins -1.5 (+160), Stars -1.5 (-192)
Over/Under: 5.5 goals (-130, +110)
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins fell 3-2 in overtime in Dallas as the team’s five-game win streak came to an end. Check out the full game recap here.
- On Tuesday, Boston extended forward Marat Khusnutdinov on a three year deal worth just under four million per year. Read about the extension here.
- Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gave an injury update on forward Pavel Zacha after practice on Monday afternoon. See what he had to say here.
Lines: Nashville at Boston
Bruins:
The Boston Bruins have not publicly released their lines for Thursday’s game against Nashville.
Nashville:
The Nashville Predators have not publicly released their lines for Thursday’s game against Boston.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.
Chris Vogel contributes to both Boston College and Boston Bruins On SI, and is also play-by-play broadcaster for ACC Network Extra and Hockey East on ESPN. He’s a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and got his master's degree at Boston College, where he served as the radio voice of Boston College Women’s Hockey on WZBC 90.3; the flagship radio network of Boston College Women’s Athletics. He’s the host of the “All Things Hockey” podcast, and covers women’s college hockey for College Hockey On SI.Follow chrisvogel26