Predators at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates

The Boston Bruins (7-2-1) return home to take on the Nashville Predators (3-2-3) after seeing its five game win streak snapped against Dallas on Tuesday.

On the west coast road trip the Bruins went 3-0-1, including winning all three in California against the Sharks, Ducks, and Kings before falling 3-2 in overtime to Dallas to complete the road trip.

As for Nashville, the Predators ended a three game skid with a 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues last time out.

The Bruins will be looking for a better outcome than the last time they faced Nashville, falling 6-3 at home. Earlier in the 2025-26 season, Boston travelled to Nashville and downed the Predators 3-2 in overtime.

Latest Updates and Injury News From Predators at Bruins

Pregame

There is no gameday injury information available at the present time. This section will be updated in the build-up to puckdrop and through the end of the game with the latest updates and any injury news.

Predators at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Dallas Stars

When: Thursday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 5- Nashville won 6-3

How to Watch Predators at Bruins

TV: NESN, Scripps Sports, ESPN+

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), 102.5 The Game (WPRT-FM)

SiriusXM: 223

Betting Odds for Predators at Bruins

Moneyline: Bruins -155, Nashville +130

Spread: Bruins -1.5 (+160), Stars -1.5 (-192)

Over/Under: 5.5 goals (-130, +110)

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins fell 3-2 in overtime in Dallas as the team’s five-game win streak came to an end. Check out the full game recap here.

On Tuesday, Boston extended forward Marat Khusnutdinov on a three year deal worth just under four million per year. Read about the extension here.

Bruins head coach Marco Sturm gave an injury update on forward Pavel Zacha after practice on Monday afternoon. See what he had to say here.

Lines: Nashville at Boston

Bruins:

The Boston Bruins have not publicly released their lines for Thursday’s game against Nashville.

Nashville:

The Nashville Predators have not publicly released their lines for Thursday’s game against Boston.

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