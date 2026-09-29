Rangers at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis

The 2026-27 Boston Bruins’ season is officially here.

The Bruins kick off the new campaign against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Both teams will be looking to start their quest to an improved season on a positive note.

In 2025-26, Boston boasted a 45-27-10 record, 100 points, finished fifth in the Eastern Conference, and made an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs where it lost to the Buffalo Sabres in six games in the first round.

On the other hand, the Rangers posted a 34-39-9 record, 77 points, and finished in last place in the conference. New York did not make the postseason.

The game marks the first of three between the two teams this season. The Bruins and Rangers will also meet on Jan. 16 and March 3, both in New York.

Tuesday night’s contest is the 676th all-time meeting between Boston and New York. The Bruins have a 307-257-97-14 record against the Rangers.

Rangers at Bruins Scoring, Breakdown

This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest score update.

Latest Injury News from Rangers at Bruins

This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news and updates.

Rangers at Bruins Game Information

Who: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

When: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Officials: Wes McCauley, Furman South, Scott Cherrey, Julien Fournier

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Jan. 26- Rangers won 4-3 in overtime

How to Watch Rangers at Bruins

TV: ESPN

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Rangers at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 5.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Keys to the Game: Rangers at Bruins

The Boston Bruins 2026-27 roster has been finalized for Opening Night. Check it out here.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke on Monday afternoon ahead of the season. Read the key things he said going into the campaign.

Forward David Pastrnak was named the team's 28th captain.

Lines: Rangers at Bruins

This will be updated when the lines are released.

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