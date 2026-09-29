Rangers at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Live Updates, Analysis
In this story:
The 2026-27 Boston Bruins’ season is officially here.
The Bruins kick off the new campaign against the New York Rangers on Tuesday night.
Both teams will be looking to start their quest to an improved season on a positive note.
In 2025-26, Boston boasted a 45-27-10 record, 100 points, finished fifth in the Eastern Conference, and made an appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs where it lost to the Buffalo Sabres in six games in the first round.
On the other hand, the Rangers posted a 34-39-9 record, 77 points, and finished in last place in the conference. New York did not make the postseason.
The game marks the first of three between the two teams this season. The Bruins and Rangers will also meet on Jan. 16 and March 3, both in New York.
Tuesday night’s contest is the 676th all-time meeting between Boston and New York. The Bruins have a 307-257-97-14 record against the Rangers.
Rangers at Bruins Scoring, Breakdown
This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest score update.
Latest Injury News from Rangers at Bruins
This section will be updated throughout the game with the latest injury news and updates.
Rangers at Bruins Game Information
Who: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins
When: Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Officials: Wes McCauley, Furman South, Scott Cherrey, Julien Fournier
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: Jan. 26- Rangers won 4-3 in overtime
How to Watch Rangers at Bruins
TV: ESPN
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub
SiriusXM: 91
Betting Odds for Rangers at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 5.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Keys to the Game: Rangers at Bruins
- The Boston Bruins 2026-27 roster has been finalized for Opening Night. Check it out here.
- Bruins general manager Don Sweeney spoke on Monday afternoon ahead of the season. Read the key things he said going into the campaign.
- Forward David Pastrnak was named the team's 28th captain.
Lines: Rangers at Bruins
This will be updated when the lines are released.
Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1