Slow Start for Boston’s Power Play Reaches New Low

The scoreless run to start the year for the Bruins’ power play reached ten after going 0-4 in Monday's defeat against Ottawa. Not only did Boston fail to convert on any of the four opportunities, the two chances in the first period included inexcusable mistakes that put the Bruins in a hole early that they could not claw their way out of.

Just ten seconds after Morgan Geekie drew an interference call against Warren Foegele, Boston’s power play woes were on full display. Pavel Zacha attempted to backhand a pass towards the corner and into space for Elias Lindholm but a poorly placed pass let Ottawa’s Tyler Kleven get to it first. Boston got a second opportunity as Kleven’s clearance attempt was knocked down by David Pastrnak.

Boston’s captain struggled to secure the puck cleanly and left his pass towards Mason Lohrei short, letting Michael Amadio scoop up the loose puck before racing down ice and finding Tim Stützle to open the scoring.

Later on the same powerplay, another turnover led to the same result as Ottawa doubled their advantage. Hampus Lindholm attempted an ill-advised pass from the left side of the blue line towards James Hagens in the right face-off circle, giving plenty of time for Stützle to jump the pass. Stützle added his second of the game as the Bruins’ power play expired, effectively resulting in Boston’s power play not only coming up empty but conceding a pair of goals.

While not as disastrous as the first, the second Bruins power play also left Boston in a worse place than when it started. After an uninspiring minute and 40 seconds following Matthew Poitras drawing a hooking penalty against Hayden Hodgson, the opportunity came to a premature end as Hagens was whistled for a slash. Seven seconds later, while playing four-on-four, Poitras was whistled for a trip, turning what had been a Bruins power play moments before into almost an entire two minutes of five-on-three for Ottawa.

If the Bruins are looking to follow the formula that got them into the playoffs a year ago, the power play unit will need to do a complete 180. In the second half a year ago, Boston’s powerplay was among the league's best and finished as the ninth best in the NHL, converting over 23% of opportunities. Through four games it's been wholly ineffective and tonight downright disastrous, producing zero goals, being responsive for two conceded, and gifting the opposition an extended five-on-three.

Follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube, Threads, Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston Bruins news.