Three Stars of Game in Bruins Win Over Golden Knights

The Boston Bruins earned their 11th win of the season with a 3-2 shootout win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

The game featured a comeback attempt by Vegas that fell short, continued hot streaks for James Hagens and Morgan Geekie, and a game-winning goal from the captain.

Below are the Three Stars of the Game.

David Pastrnak, Bruins

During regulation, Bruins forward David Pastrnak tallied one assist for one point. His assist came on Morgan Geekie’s second period power-play goal to put Boston up 2-0.

Pastrnak also won the game for the Bruins as he scored the only goal in the shootout by either team to hand Boston the 3-2 victory.

PASTA CALLS GAME IN THE SHOOTOUT 🍝 🚨



6 STRAIGHT WINS AT TD GARDEN! pic.twitter.com/QvgZ5YI41C — NESN (@NESN) November 3, 2026

James Hagens, Bruins

Boston forward James Hagens continued his hot streak in his rookie campaign. In the game on Monday night, Hagens scored one goal for one point.

Hagens’ goal came in the first period and put the Bruins on the board 1-0.

“Sure,” said Bruins head coach Marco Sturm on if Hagens is exceeding expectations. “I mean if you look at his points and goals, definitely I would say yes. And he's been great. He's been on a great line. He's trying to do the right thing. He's scoring. He's having some points. He's having some fun. So, he's definitely on the right track and like I said, you're always here to help him and try to let him develop here as much as we can.”

With the goal, Hagens now has six goals on the season as well as six assists for 12 points.

A birthday eve gino for James 🚨 pic.twitter.com/qfzHeS5dAK — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 3, 2026

Mitch Marner, Golden Knights

Vegas forward Mitch Marner tallied two assists for two points on Monday night.

Marner’s first assist was on a goal from forward Mark Stone in the second period to cut the team’s deficit to one 2-1. Forward Tomas Hertl also picked up an assist on the score.

His second assist came on forward Trevor Connelly’s goal early in the third period to tie things at 2 alongside defenseman Noah Hanifin.

Marner was the only Golden Knight to record multiple points in the shootout loss.

With the pair of assists, Marner now has two goals and 15 assists for 17 points in 2026-27.

Can't keep Trev down 🦅 pic.twitter.com/uJwgcn2ilK — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 3, 2026

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