The Boston Bruins (15-9-1) fell for a second consecutive game, dropping a Black Friday matinee 3-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs (10-14-3) at TD Garden.

Just five minutes into the first period, Boston earned the game’s first power play as Sean Kuraly drew an interference call against Morgan Reilly.

On the power play, Casey Mittelstadt opened the scoring 1-0 with his ninth goal of the season. Matthew Poitras created the opportunity by winning a draw back to Mason Lohrei at the right side of the blue line. Lohrei slid it to JJ Peterka, before the forward returned it at the center of the blue line, with Lohrei having space to find Mittelstadt on the left side. Mittelstadt fired home the shot past a screened Anthony Solarz to give Boston the lead less than seven minutes into the first period.

With 6:30 remaining in the period, David Pastrnak skated off the ice and to the tunnel after just a seven second shift with a non-contact injury. The Bruins captain did not return for the remainder of the game.

Morgan Rielly equalized the score 1-1 with just over three minutes remaining in the opening period. Brandon Duhaime spun free in the corner and found Troy Stecher at the blue line. Stecher found Rielly across the blue line, as the defenseman put home his first goal of the season.

After not scoring in his first 22 games, it would take just one period after his first goal of the game for Morgan Rielly to find his second of the afternoon to make things 2-1. Colton Sissons won the draw back to Easton Cowan, who quickly moved it to Rielly. The defenseman held for a moment before rifling home a wrister from the center of the blue line to give Toronto their first lead of the game with two minutes to play in the second period.

Boston’s best chance to find an equalizer came just over three minutes into the third period as Brandon Duhaime was whistled for a slash and Jake McCabe put the puck over the glass just three seconds into the penalty kill. On the 1:57 of five-on-three time, Boston held the zone for the majority of the time but failed to score as the Bruins twice rang the post.

Just minutes after filling off the five-on-three, Colton Sissons added an insurance goal 3-1 with his third goal of the season. John Tavares knocked the puck free along the boards for a waiting Gavin McKenna. The rookie found Sissons crashing into the slot, with Jeremy Swayman having no chance to deny Sissons from close range.

Swayman saw his record fall to 11-7-1 as he stopped 15 of Toronto’s 18 shots. The Bruins saw all but one of their 28 shots turned aside by Anthony Solarz.

Boston returns to the ice Sunday against the Vancouver Canucks (6-20-1). Puck drop is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET at TD Garden on NESN.

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