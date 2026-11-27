The Boston Bruins (15-8-1) hit the ice at TD Garden to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (9-14-3) on Friday afternoon.

The Bruins are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Boston attempted a rally twice as it tied up the game both times, but could never get in front of Winnipeg.

On the other side, the Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak and marked Toronto’s first win in the month of November.

This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams. The Bruins and Maple Leafs will also meet in Boston on Jan. 30, 2027, and in Toronto on Feb. 10 and April 5.

Latest Injury News From Maple Leafs at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins forward James Hagens is dealing with a back injury and is projected to miss Friday's game against the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs

When: Friday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: March 24- Maple Leafs won 4-2

How to Watch Maple Leafs at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), TSN4 (Toronto)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), TSN 1050 (Toronto)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Maple Leafs at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday night. Check out the full game recap here.

Bruins forward James Hagens spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday about his injury and progression. See his comments while you wait for the game.

After his four-game performance on Saturday, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm is finding his rhythm. Boston Bruins On SI’s Cameron Pellegrino breaks down Lindholm’s resurgence and hot streak.

Projected Lines: Maple Leafs at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Maple Leafs: Nick Paul -- Auston Matthews -- Kirill Marchenko

Gavin McKenna -- John Tavares -- Colton Sissons

Easton Cowan -- Aatu Rätyn -- William Nylander

Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua



Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher



Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Bruins: Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic



Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton



Jeremy Swayman

Michael DiPietro

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