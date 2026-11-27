Maple Leafs at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
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The Boston Bruins (15-8-1) hit the ice at TD Garden to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (9-14-3) on Friday afternoon.
The Bruins are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night. Boston attempted a rally twice as it tied up the game both times, but could never get in front of Winnipeg.
On the other side, the Maple Leafs are coming off a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak and marked Toronto’s first win in the month of November.
This will be the first of four meetings between the two teams. The Bruins and Maple Leafs will also meet in Boston on Jan. 30, 2027, and in Toronto on Feb. 10 and April 5.
Latest Injury News From Maple Leafs at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Bruins forward James Hagens is dealing with a back injury and is projected to miss Friday's game against the Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Toronto Maple Leafs
When: Friday, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: March 24- Maple Leafs won 4-2
How to Watch Maple Leafs at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), TSN4 (Toronto)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), TSN 1050 (Toronto)
SiriusXM: 91
Betting Odds for Maple Leafs at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins fell to the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday night. Check out the full game recap here.
- Bruins forward James Hagens spoke to the media after practice on Tuesday about his injury and progression. See his comments while you wait for the game.
- After his four-game performance on Saturday, Bruins forward Elias Lindholm is finding his rhythm. Boston Bruins On SI’s Cameron Pellegrino breaks down Lindholm’s resurgence and hot streak.
Projected Lines: Maple Leafs at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Maple Leafs:
Nick Paul -- Auston Matthews -- Kirill Marchenko
Gavin McKenna -- John Tavares -- Colton Sissons
Easton Cowan -- Aatu Rätyn -- William Nylander
Brandon Duhaime -- Teddy Blueger -- Dakota Joshua
Jake McCabe -- Darren Raddysh
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Troy Stecher
Anthony Stolarz
Sergei Bobrovsky
Bruins:
Morgan Geekie -- Elias Lindholm -- David Pastrnak
Casey Mittelstadt -- Pavel Zacha -- JJ Peterka
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Hampus Lindholm -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Mason Lohrei -- Connor Clifton
Jeremy Swayman
Michael DiPietro
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1