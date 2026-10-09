What Went Right in Bruins Victory Against Mammoth

The Bruins earned a 6-1 victory over the Mammoth on Thursday night, snapping a two-game losing streak.

The win was headlined by three power play goals, one from forward Morgan Geekie and two from forward David Pastrnak.

Below is a look at three things that helped Boston pick up the win over Utah.

Special Teams

It is no secret that the Bruins’ special teams unit has struggled to start the season. Going into Thursday night’s game against Utah, Boston had yet to score a power play goal (0-for-10) during the team’s first four games of the season. In their 6-1 win over the Mammoth, the Bruins went 3-of-4 on the power play.

“We work on it,” said Pastrnak on improving the power play. “We get better. Like I said, that's the beauty of hockey, right? One night, it doesn't go your way. Next night, you are nearly perfect. So that's the important thing to remember what we did right.”

Additionally, their penalty kill unit did not give up a goal. In the game, Utah had seven opportunities on the power play, the most for any Bruins opponent so far this season, but could not capitalize on any of them.

Turnovers

During Boston’s two-game losing streak against the Wild and Senators, turnovers were an issue that the Bruins could not seem to shake.

The Bruins had 24 giveaways against the Wild on Saturday night and 21 against the Senators on Monday night. Three of the Bruins’ turnovers on Monday resulted in three goals for Ottawa.

On Thursday, Boston had 18 giveaways against Utah which was not perfect, but an improvement. The Bruins also scored their first goal of the night off a forced turnover by forward Elias Lindholm which allowed forward Casey Mittelstadt to get the puck past goalie Sebastian Cossa.

Defense

The Bruins’ defense had a standout performance against Utah. The group totaled 23 blocked shots compared to the Mammoth’s six and Boston had six takeaways versus Utah’s three.

Goalie Jeremy Swayman notched 36 saves and allowed just one goal for a .973 save percentage. Although he has earned a shutout so far in 2026-27, Swayman’s 36 saves are the most he has made since March 21 against Detroit (42) and the fourth-most between the 2025-26 season and this season.

The Bruins take the ice again on Saturday afternoon as they host the Philadelphia Flyers at 1 p.m. ET on NESN.

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