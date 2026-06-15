Avalanche Incoming: Avs Lead Flyers, Wild in Stanley Cup Prediction Market

Rolling like an Avalanche, Colorado has buried the rest of the field as a strong early favorite to win the 2027 Stanley Cup Finals. As prediction markets continue to settle, the Avs stand as a top contender next season.

2027 Stanley Cup Finals Winner - Kalshi

Colorado Avalanche 19%

Florida Panthers 15%

Carolina Hurricanes 14%

Philadelphia Flyers 10%

Vegas Golden Knights 10%

Minnesota Wild 8%

Colorado’s 19% is favored on Kalshi’s Stanley Cup market and offering $37.80 on a $10 stake of the Avs win. Holding them up is their elite skating and goaltending this season. They led the NHL in both scoring (3.63 goals) and goaltending (2.4 goals) for a 1.23 margin.

Unfortunately for Colorado, its 9-1 playoff run ended when Vegas swept it in the conference finals. Injuries to Cale Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, and Valeri Nichushkin slowed it down in the series loss.

Stanley Cup Finals repeat?

No one would bat an eye should the Vegas Golden Knights or Carolina Hurricanes make it back or win the 2027 Stanley Cup Finals. Carolina was elite as well in both skating (3.55 goals per game) and goaltending (2.88 goals allowed per game) with both top-5 on the year. Vegas was top-12 in both.

Panthers hunt is back on

The Florida Panthers' dynasty run should continue in 2027 after a year off, which injuries wrecked. Notably, Aleksander Barkov missed the entire season with a torn ACL, while Matthew Tkachuk missed the first 47 games of the season with a torn adductor. Both are expected back in search of their third Stanley Cup with Florida.

Wild, Flyers not to be ignored

Both the Minnesota Wild and Philadelphia Flyers faced second-round eliminations in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Minnesota fell 4-1 to Colorado, while Carolina swept Philadelphia.

Prediction markets have higher hopes for them in 2027. Minnesota is coming off a top-10 skating season at 3.27 goals per contest and top-15 shot (2,293) and assist (461) totals. Philadelphia leaned on top-10 goaltending at 239 against for a 2.92 average allowed.

Use the Kalshi promo code SIBONUS when you sign up to unlock a $10 bonus after making a qualifying deposit and completing just $10 in trades.

Trading is risky, always trade responsibly. If your activity is becoming a problem, support is available by calling 1-800-522-4700.