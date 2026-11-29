The Boston Bruins (15-9-1) are looking to bounce back as they host the Vancouver Canucks (6-21-1) at TD Garden on Sunday evening.

Boston is riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, the Bruins have suffered losses to the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday night and the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday afternoon.

The Canucks are also looking to get back in the win column as they have lost their last three games. Vancouver’s current skid consists of losses to the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 last Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, and the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Friday.

Michael DiPietro will start in net for the Bruins. So far this season, the 27-year-old has appeared in seven games and logged a 2.15 goals against average, a .923 save percentage, and a 4-2-0 record.

Latest Injury News From Canucks at Bruins

[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].

Pregame

Bruins forward David Pastrnak will be out with a lower-body injury. He is considered day-to-day.

Canucks at Bruins Game Information

Who: Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks

When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.

Series: 0-0

Last Meeting: Jan. 3- Bruins won 3-2 in OT

How to Watch Canucks at Bruins

TV: NESN (Boston), Sportsnet and TVAS (Vancouver)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KiSS West Coast (Vancouver)

SiriusXM: 91

Betting Odds for Canucks at Bruins

Spread: Boston -1.5

Over/Under: 6.5 goals

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines

Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. Check out the full recap while you wait for today’s game.

Bruins forward David Pastrnak left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury. Head coach Marco Sturm gave an update on him and forward James Hagens, who has been sidelined with a back injury, on Saturday. Read the latest on the two forwards.

Bruins prospect Chris Pelosi was named ECAC Forward of the Week this past week for his performance in Quinnipiac’s two games against Boston University and Holy Cross. Get all the details here.

Projected Lines: Canucks at Bruins

(via NHL.com)

Canucks: Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson

Paul Cotter -- Jacob Quillan -- Cole Reinhardt



Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Luke Schenn

Jamie Oleksiak -- Tom Willander



Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Bruins: JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic



Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei



Michael DiPietro

Jeremy Swayman

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