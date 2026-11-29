Canucks at Bruins Game Central: How to Watch, Lines, Injury Updates
In this story:
The Boston Bruins (15-9-1) are looking to bounce back as they host the Vancouver Canucks (6-21-1) at TD Garden on Sunday evening.
Boston is riding a two-game losing streak into the matchup. During the stretch, the Bruins have suffered losses to the Winnipeg Jets 4-2 on Wednesday night and the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Friday afternoon.
The Canucks are also looking to get back in the win column as they have lost their last three games. Vancouver’s current skid consists of losses to the Chicago Blackhawks 6-3 last Sunday, the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday, and the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2 on Friday.
Michael DiPietro will start in net for the Bruins. So far this season, the 27-year-old has appeared in seven games and logged a 2.15 goals against average, a .923 save percentage, and a 4-2-0 record.
Latest Injury News From Canucks at Bruins
[This section will be updated with the latest injury news throughout the game. Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information].
Pregame
- Bruins forward David Pastrnak will be out with a lower-body injury. He is considered day-to-day.
Canucks at Bruins Game Information
Who: Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks
When: Sunday, Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. ET
Where: TD Garden, Boston, Mass.
Series: 0-0
Last Meeting: Jan. 3- Bruins won 3-2 in OT
How to Watch Canucks at Bruins
TV: NESN (Boston), Sportsnet and TVAS (Vancouver)
Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub (Boston), KiSS West Coast (Vancouver)
SiriusXM: 91
Betting Odds for Canucks at Bruins
Spread: Boston -1.5
Over/Under: 6.5 goals
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
This Week's Biggest Bruins Headlines
- Last Time Out: The Bruins suffered a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday afternoon. Check out the full recap while you wait for today’s game.
- Bruins forward David Pastrnak left Friday’s game with a lower-body injury. Head coach Marco Sturm gave an update on him and forward James Hagens, who has been sidelined with a back injury, on Saturday. Read the latest on the two forwards.
- Bruins prospect Chris Pelosi was named ECAC Forward of the Week this past week for his performance in Quinnipiac’s two games against Boston University and Holy Cross. Get all the details here.
Projected Lines: Canucks at Bruins
(via NHL.com)
Canucks:
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson
Paul Cotter -- Jacob Quillan -- Cole Reinhardt
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Luke Schenn
Jamie Oleksiak -- Tom Willander
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Bruins:
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Michael DiPietro
Jeremy Swayman
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Kim Rankin is a lead writer for Boston Bruins on SI and Boston College On SI. A 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. she joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.Follow kmrankin1