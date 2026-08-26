Analyzing the 4 Least Efficient NY Islanders Contracts
The New York Islanders weren’t very active this offseason when it came to making changes to the roster, and it was easy to see why.
Next offseason, they are projected to have nearly $40 million in cap space. Not eating into that this summer, while making sure not to block any of their prospects from moving into roles with the NHL team, was their main goal this offseason.
Having that amount of money to build out the roster around franchise cornerstone Matthew Schaefer is an exciting thing for fans. However, some will keep their excitement in check given the history of general manager Matheiu Darche to this point with contract management.
The Islanders are near the bottom of the league when it comes to NHL contract efficiency, per Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic (subscription required). Disappointingly, most of their most negative deals have been taken on since Darche took over as general manager in May 2025.
Islanders have some brutal contracts on the books
Arguably the worst contract currently on the books belongs to defenseman Alexander Romanov, who Darche signed to an eight-year, $50 million extension weeks after accepting the front office job.
That deal has a positive value percentage of 18.2% and a total surplus of -$18.8 million. It is the lowest-graded contract on the roster with a “D” grade, one of five such deals on the books. There isn’t an NHL team that has more D-level grades than New York.
Just a few months ago, the Islanders signed Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a three-year, $14.55 million extension. That immediately became the worst forward contract on the books, with a positive value percentage of 2.3% and a total surplus of -$9.4 million.
That contract is one of four “D+” graded deals on the team. Sadly, Scott Mayfield is the only one that Darche inherited. The other two, along with Pageau, were all under his watch, which hasn’t been for very long.
Islanders recent acqusitions have been negative value contracts
Ondrej Palat was acquired from the New Jersey Devils on Jan. 27, 2026. That added another negative-value contract to the group, as his deal has a total surplus of -$4.9 million and a positive value percentage of 0.0%. He is entering the final year of his deal.
The contract of Brayden Schenn isn’t much better. Acquired from the St. Louis Blues ahead of the deadline in March, he brings with him a contract that carries a 1.9% positive value percentage and a -$6.8 million total surplus.
The only thing that is keeping the Islanders from being last place in these rankings is Ilya Sorokin, who has one of the best contracts in the sport. Also, Matthew Schaefer is arguably the best entry-level deal in the NHL entering the 2026-27 campaign.