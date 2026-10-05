Bo Horvat Reaches Impressive NY Islanders Milestone

The New York Islanders got their first win of the season during their home opener at UBS Arena, blowing out the New Jersey Devils 6-0.

It was an excellent all-around showing by the team, with Ilya Sorokin recording the 30th shutout of his career, stopping all 37 shots he faced. He was one of several standout performers for the Islanders, whose offense exploded after some difficulties in their season opener against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

They had six different players score a goal in the blowout, and 11 players recorded points. Among the point scorers was Bo Horvat, who scored his first goal of the season, giving him a point in back-to-back games to begin the campaign.

That goal led to Horvat reaching an impressive statistical milestone in his career with New York. As shared by NHL.com, the veteran center now has 100 goals and 200 points with the Islanders in 262 games.

Bo Horvat reaching impressive milestones with Islanders

Oct 3, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Bo Horvat (14) brings the puck up ice against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That made him the ninth fastest player to the 100-goal milestone in franchise history and the sixth fastest to reach 200 total points. Both are incredible achievements, showcasing just how productive he has been since he was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the trade deadline in 2023.

A consummate professional in every sense of the word, that level of production is one of the reasons why he was named the 16th captain in franchise history. Horvat carries a lot of responsibility on the ice as the No. 1 center and is counted on to provide leadership as well.

Against the Devils, Horvat stuffed the stat sheet. He had four shots on goal, three hits and two blocked shots in 18:31 of ice time. Victor Eklund, who was named the first star of the game, had one goal and one assist; he was one of four players who recorded multiple points in the game.

Hear from Bo Horvat, Ilya Sorokin, Victor Eklund, and Head Coach Pete DeBoer after tonight's win vs the Devils ⤵️ — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) October 4, 2026

Brayden Schenn, Casey Cizikas and Simon Holmstrom were the other three, with all four players recording one goal and one assist. Production was provided up and down the lineup, dominating the opposition and drawing praise from their captain.

“Just getting the first one in your belt, especially at home and in a big way like that, definitely feels great,” Horvat said, via Shannon Bickert of NHL.com. "There are so many guys that stepped up tonight. Feels good to get the first one.”

Hopefully, Horvat and the Islanders can keep up this level of production. They won’t score six goals in every game, but putting constant pressure on the opponent and creating chances to take pressure off Sorokin is never a bad thing.