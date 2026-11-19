The New York Islanders are riding an incredible wave of positive momentum heading into their game against the Winnipeg Jets.

They have won three straight games and have recorded a point in five consecutive contests, pushing their record to 10-6-4 for the season. The returns of forwards Matias Maccelli and Mathew Barzal and defenseman Ryan Pulock have created a positive spark that the team is taking full advantage of.

Against the Jets, the Islanders look like they will be getting even more help in the lineup. As shared by Andrew Gross of Newsday, all signs are pointing toward center JG Pageau returning to the lineup tonight after he missed the previous three games because of a lower-body injury.

I suspect Pageau will play tonight. Chaffee spent a long time on the ice skating following morning skate. Certainly seems like he’s the extra. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 19, 2026

He was participating in the team’s morning skate and was the fourth-line center with Anthony Duclair on the left wing and Casey Cizikas on the right wing. Mitchell Chaffee, who has been in the lineup as a fourth-line winger, was operating as the extra skater during the morning session.

As Gross noted, the extra time that Chaffee spent on the ice skating, following the morning skate team session, would indicate that Pageau is going to be back in the lineup at game time.

Islanders shake up lines with PG Pageau expected to return

#Isles at morning skate

Holmstrom-Horvat-Palmieri

Palat-Barzal-Maccelli

Heineman-Schenn-Eklund

Duclair-Pageau-Cizikas

Extra: Chaffee

Schaefer-Pulock

Pelech-DeAngelo

Hutton-Kessel

Extras: Stanley, Mayfield

Sorokin

EBUG

(Likely Varlamov starts) — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 19, 2026

That has created yet another adjustment to the team’s lines, with Pageau as the fourth-line center and Cizikas moving to the wing. The second and third lines have also flipped, with Ondrej Palat, Barzal and Maccelli skating as the second line. Emil Heineman, Brayden Schenn and Victor Eklund were the third line.

More changes are on the horizon up front, with Calum Ritchie also beginning to ramp up his rehab. He was loaned to the Hamilton Hammers to get back into game shape, hinting that a return is imminent. When that occurs, head coach Pete DeBoer is going to have a difficult decision to make, removing one player from the mix.

Another positive development for New York was defenseman Logan Stanley being on the ice this morning. He was forced to exit the game against the Anaheim Ducks early and missed the previous game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a 5-1 win.

Logan Stanley on ice for #Isles morning skate. Missed last term with a lower body injury. He’s a former Jet until they traded him to Buffalo last season. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) November 19, 2026

However, he was operating as an extra skater along with Scott Mayfield, which indicates he likely isn’t ready to return to the lineup. Matthew Schaefer, coming off his first career hat trick and second consecutive 3-point game, was joined by Ryan Pulock on the top pairing.

Adam Pelech and Tony DeAngelo operated as the second pairing, with Ben Hutton and Matthew Kessel as the third. Semyon Varlamov, who last started on Nov. 14 against the Ducks, is expected to be in net tonight in place of Ilya Sorokin.