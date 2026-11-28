New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer has been in a tough spot virtually all season when it comes to his lineup.

The Islanders have not had their projected lineup available for a single game this season, and won’t at any point during the 2026-27 campaign. Defenseman Alexander Romanov and forward Kyle Palmeiri, who both suffered season-ending injuries in 2025-26, are out for the season after each suffered a torn ACL.

Palmeiri’s exit from the lineup came right as forward Calum Ritchie was returning from his month-long absence after suffering a lower-body injury. Defenseman Ryan Pulock is sidelined for the second time this season, and recently, the team got back forwards Mathew Barzal and Matias Maccelli.

The injuries have certainly contributed to DeBoer having to constantly change the lineup combinations, along with him looking to create a spark. But he has to eventually stick with his trios and pairings to enable his team to build some chemistry and cohesion.

Islanders need to settle on line combinations to build chemsitry

Nov 23, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Easton Cowan (53) watches his empty net goal against New York Islanders left wing Anthony Duclair (11) and center Mathew Barzal (13) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sometimes a change needs to be made mid-game when things don’t look good on the ice. In the early going against the Winnipeg Jets, New York wasn’t playing a strong game; DeBoer took notice and made changes.

“We switched every line we had,” DeBoer said, via Tyler Millen of NHL.com. “There's not much else you can do... We had done enough talking between periods. This wasn't an X and O thing, it wasn't a line thing. You give them credit. They played a really honest, structured, hard game, and we didn't at least until the third period.”

Players were moving up and down the lineup as the head coach sought a spark. Barzal, who went into the night as the replacement for Palmieri as the first-line right winger next to Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom, was skating with Holmstrom and Victor Eklund at one point.

Horvat was sharing the ice with Emil Heineman, the second-line left winger to begin the evening, and Maccelli, who was the fourth-line right winger at the onset of the game.

Islanders mixing and matching too much in-game

Apr 12, 2026; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders head coach Peter DeBoer speaks to his team prior to their game against the Montréal Canadiens at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Alexander Wohl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, the Islanders played 10 different line combinations for at least 2:00 of total ice time in the game, via Natrual Stat Trick. Every skater logged at least 10:00 of ice time, per Hockey Stats, with New York failing to find any spark regardless of who was on the ice.

There has to be some continuity with the line combinations moving forward. It is difficult to build chemistry and cohesion when things are constantly changing. There is talent on this roster, but they need to gel and get comfortable with each other on the ice.

It is fair to write this off as a one-off. Could the loss of Palmeiri, with the team announcing he would be sidelined for 6 to 8 months hours before the game, have made a negative impact on the team?

That is certainly possible, as a somber feeling in the locker room is fair to assume given one of their teammates and friends suffered another serious injury, and there is a chance he won’t ever suit up for the Islanders again.